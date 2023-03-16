HEM Corporation has women at the Helm of Corporate Management in the Organisation
Women are part of the leadership in the companyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when the world is talking about empowerment and giving equal opportunities to women in the workforce, Hem Corporation, a leading manufacturer and exporter of Incense and Home fragrance products, has already been championing the cause for over a decade . While the world has been celebrating International Women's Day, HEM Corporation is a step ahead as it believes in not just honouring women on a single day but involving them in their stride to take the company to greater heights. Women are an integral part of the working population in the company and share equal roles and responsibilities as their male counterparts. You will find women in every department in the organisation. HEM, as part of its workforce, comprises 80% of women there. Women are not just a part of the organisation but a whole lot of them are in leadership roles in various departments of the company.
The departments include some critical and major ones like Human Resources, Accounts, R&D and more, accounting for 45% positions as Head of Department positions. The company firmly believes in gender equality and women empowerment by sharing equal opportunities with all alike. Every employee in the company is applauded based on their capability that is independent of any gender biases. At their manufacturing unit at Bhiwandi, some of the female employees have been associated with the company for over 20 years. This serves as a validation of the commitment HEM has towards gender equality.
HEM Corporation celebrates the fact that issues addressing women are not just on paper but that as an organisation it's committed to creating a workplace that is independent of gender biases and discrimination. The company has been breaking gender stereotypes by creating a workplace where gender equality is not just a dream but a reality. As governments across the world are working on adopting measures that promote the fulfilment of girls’ and women’s potential through education and skill development, HEM Corporation is already making a positive difference in the lives of women that work there.
The company is known amongst the great places to work where each person is empowered and inspired to achieve their full potential.
Rahul Shah
Hem Corporation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Supremely skilled women at HEM