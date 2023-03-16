Six Misconceptions When New Riders Buying an E-Bbike
EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone who decides to improve their commute or cycling adventure by riding an electric bike is making one of the best decisions of their life. But due to wrong common sense, some people start to regret it after buying it for a while.
Although folding electric bikes are flexible, portable and easy to use, as a novice biker, you must avoid certain misconceptions that may hinder your proficient use to best enjoy the benefits of electric bicycles.
Therefore, this article compiles some common and major misconceptions that most beginners make. After reading it carefully, it may solve people's misunderstanding about electric folding bicycles!
1. Pursuing cheap goods rather than cost-effective goods
While price is not the only criterion for validating the quality of e-bikes, most of the time they also follow the rule that you get what you pay for. Many novices fall victim to online scams because they believe that prices that seem unrealistically cheap, such as $200-300, will allow them to own a luxury e-bike.
Currently, the average cost of an electric bike on the market is between $800 and $1500. Some e-bikes will cost over $1500 and go up to $8000. This huge difference is usually based on geographical location, transportation convenience, brand and quality factors.
Most reasonably priced quality e-bikes are usually around $1500. But there are also folding electric bicycle brands like HiPeak, which is famous for its extreme cost performance, and they have been providing relatively cheap and high-quality electric folding electric bicycles for all riders.
Finally, looking at a brand's reputation over time and past and current customer reviews before buying can help in determining whether you can get an e-bike that's right for you at a fair price.
2. Disregarding local laws
There is no federal law in the United States requiring people to be certified or licensed before riding an e-bike. But in many states, there are usually specific laws governing the ownership and use of e-bikes.
As a practical matter, state-by-state e-bike laws in the U.S. will often focus on a bike's speed limit, maximum power, rider age, and specific terrain. In the long run, these rules are designed to ensure the safety of riders and other road users. However, some novices did not understand these laws through specific channels before riding electric bicycles, so they were punished in the end.
Of course, it does not rule out that some people know the local bicycle laws, but still choose to ignore them. This kind of behavior is not something to be proud of, but a childish and irresponsible behavior for the safety of oneself and others.
3. Ignoring the design of electric bicycles
Many people are always distracted by the fancy looks of a bike and forget that it has to be carefully designed to provide balance. The best advice for a novice is to buy an adjustable bike so the rider can adjust the height to suit him without any discomfort. At the same time, the e-bike frame model should also enhance ease of maneuverability, which helps riders change directions when stuck in traffic.
For folding e-bikes, attention should also be paid to the user's convenience in carrying this feature around. As a folding bike, its frame should be flexible and lightweight, allowing users to fold it in seconds. The HiPeak BONA fits this description and is capable folding in a very short period of time. People can easily carry it to the office without worrying about parking fees. At the same time, this can also increase the security of the electric bicycle, because it is not easy to be stolen.
4. Ignoring battery quality
The battery is the most important and expensive component of an e-bike. It directly affects the range and performance of an electric bike. E-bikes with the same drive type will vary in performance depending on the size of the battery. When a rider has an estimate of the distance he will drive per day, knowing his battery is of the utmost importance.
If the battery of an electric bicycle is 36V, 10Ah, then this 360Wh bicycle can probably support people to ride for an hour. If a rider wants to ride longer and farther, then he may need an electric bike like the HiPeak BONA ebike with a 48V, 15Ah high-capacity battery with a 60-mile range.
5. Lack of proper knowledge of the terrain
There are different types of e-bikes with different suitability for different terrains. Therefore, novice riders need to understand the types of roads that work best for a particular bike—mountains, sand, snow, downhill, trails, urban commuting, and many others—before riding them.
In some cases, these road types are also used to classify bicycle specifications. Depending on the terrain, the differences between e-bikes are mainly in the aspects of tires, battery capacity, motor and power output.
Some people often choose electric bikes based on fancy designs. While the design is a priority, it should not replace purpose. Therefore, prior to riding, you also need to understand your commuting characteristics and the most likely route.
6. Buying an e-bike without a warranty
Most bicycle brands provide warranty services. But some cheap brands cannot provide users with warranty service or only provide a warranty for a very short period of time. Some novices have no place to repair their electric bikes because they ignore this point and cause their electric bicycles to fail.
A well-serviced e-bike brand should offer a warranty on the battery or the overall components of the bike. For example, HiPeak provides users with a 2-year warranty service (the industry average is only 1 year). At the same time, HiPeak also has a 24-hour manual online customer service to ensure that users’ problems can be solved as soon as possible.
Conclusion
Anyone buying an e-bike should know enough about the bike. This article introduces a few misconceptions that many people have about, and these misconceptions can provide some experience and warnings for others who want to buy an electric bicycle.
HIPEAK BIKE
Although folding electric bikes are flexible, portable and easy to use, as a novice biker, you must avoid certain misconceptions that may hinder your proficient use to best enjoy the benefits of electric bicycles.
Therefore, this article compiles some common and major misconceptions that most beginners make. After reading it carefully, it may solve people's misunderstanding about electric folding bicycles!
1. Pursuing cheap goods rather than cost-effective goods
While price is not the only criterion for validating the quality of e-bikes, most of the time they also follow the rule that you get what you pay for. Many novices fall victim to online scams because they believe that prices that seem unrealistically cheap, such as $200-300, will allow them to own a luxury e-bike.
Currently, the average cost of an electric bike on the market is between $800 and $1500. Some e-bikes will cost over $1500 and go up to $8000. This huge difference is usually based on geographical location, transportation convenience, brand and quality factors.
Most reasonably priced quality e-bikes are usually around $1500. But there are also folding electric bicycle brands like HiPeak, which is famous for its extreme cost performance, and they have been providing relatively cheap and high-quality electric folding electric bicycles for all riders.
Finally, looking at a brand's reputation over time and past and current customer reviews before buying can help in determining whether you can get an e-bike that's right for you at a fair price.
2. Disregarding local laws
There is no federal law in the United States requiring people to be certified or licensed before riding an e-bike. But in many states, there are usually specific laws governing the ownership and use of e-bikes.
As a practical matter, state-by-state e-bike laws in the U.S. will often focus on a bike's speed limit, maximum power, rider age, and specific terrain. In the long run, these rules are designed to ensure the safety of riders and other road users. However, some novices did not understand these laws through specific channels before riding electric bicycles, so they were punished in the end.
Of course, it does not rule out that some people know the local bicycle laws, but still choose to ignore them. This kind of behavior is not something to be proud of, but a childish and irresponsible behavior for the safety of oneself and others.
3. Ignoring the design of electric bicycles
Many people are always distracted by the fancy looks of a bike and forget that it has to be carefully designed to provide balance. The best advice for a novice is to buy an adjustable bike so the rider can adjust the height to suit him without any discomfort. At the same time, the e-bike frame model should also enhance ease of maneuverability, which helps riders change directions when stuck in traffic.
For folding e-bikes, attention should also be paid to the user's convenience in carrying this feature around. As a folding bike, its frame should be flexible and lightweight, allowing users to fold it in seconds. The HiPeak BONA fits this description and is capable folding in a very short period of time. People can easily carry it to the office without worrying about parking fees. At the same time, this can also increase the security of the electric bicycle, because it is not easy to be stolen.
4. Ignoring battery quality
The battery is the most important and expensive component of an e-bike. It directly affects the range and performance of an electric bike. E-bikes with the same drive type will vary in performance depending on the size of the battery. When a rider has an estimate of the distance he will drive per day, knowing his battery is of the utmost importance.
If the battery of an electric bicycle is 36V, 10Ah, then this 360Wh bicycle can probably support people to ride for an hour. If a rider wants to ride longer and farther, then he may need an electric bike like the HiPeak BONA ebike with a 48V, 15Ah high-capacity battery with a 60-mile range.
5. Lack of proper knowledge of the terrain
There are different types of e-bikes with different suitability for different terrains. Therefore, novice riders need to understand the types of roads that work best for a particular bike—mountains, sand, snow, downhill, trails, urban commuting, and many others—before riding them.
In some cases, these road types are also used to classify bicycle specifications. Depending on the terrain, the differences between e-bikes are mainly in the aspects of tires, battery capacity, motor and power output.
Some people often choose electric bikes based on fancy designs. While the design is a priority, it should not replace purpose. Therefore, prior to riding, you also need to understand your commuting characteristics and the most likely route.
6. Buying an e-bike without a warranty
Most bicycle brands provide warranty services. But some cheap brands cannot provide users with warranty service or only provide a warranty for a very short period of time. Some novices have no place to repair their electric bikes because they ignore this point and cause their electric bicycles to fail.
A well-serviced e-bike brand should offer a warranty on the battery or the overall components of the bike. For example, HiPeak provides users with a 2-year warranty service (the industry average is only 1 year). At the same time, HiPeak also has a 24-hour manual online customer service to ensure that users’ problems can be solved as soon as possible.
Conclusion
Anyone buying an e-bike should know enough about the bike. This article introduces a few misconceptions that many people have about, and these misconceptions can provide some experience and warnings for others who want to buy an electric bicycle.
HIPEAK BIKE
HIPEAKBIKE
+1 213-531-5992
support@hipeakbike.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
HiPEAK BONA & ELIAS 750W 48V 15Ah Fat Tire Folding E-bikes $200 OFF