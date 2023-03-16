Medical Cooling Systems market estimated to be US$ 1085.5 million by 2032 - By PMI
The report "Medical Cooling Systems s Market, By Type, By Application, and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032.”
Medical cooling systems play a critical role in preserving life-saving medications and equipment, ensuring that healthcare professionals have access to reliable”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDICAL facilities are sensitive and need specialized devices, of which air conditioning Systems s and ventilation are the most important requirements in the healthcare sector. HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) are commonly used in hospitals and include components such as air handling units (AHU), outdoor air intake and exhaust ducts and controls, and air distribution Systems s. AC blower fans are used for maintaining temperature in enclosed medical devices, while DC blowers are used in medical ventilation and respiratory care units. Endo-surgery and electrosurgical generators require compact fans with speed regulation properties.
— Prophecy Market Insights
Rising demand for medical chillers in analytical and laboratory equipment, medical lasers, and medical imaging systems has become a major factor in medical cooling systems market growth. Further, penetration of major key players and rising incidence of cancer and chronic diseases are expected to boost the demand for Medical Cooling Systems market growth over the forecast period.
The report "Medical Cooling Systems s Market, By Type (Water Cooled Chillers, and Air Cooled Chillers), By Application (Medical Imaging, Medical Lasers, Medical Cold Storage and Testing, Healthcare Dehumidification, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032."
Key Highlights:
• In July 2022, Godrej Appliances launched a new InsuliCool portfolio: Godrej InsuliCool and Godrej InsuliCool+, featuring innovative cooling solutions designed for the storage of insulin and addressing the challenge faced by diabetic patients with respect to insulin storage at recommended temperatures.
• In September 2022, Emanuel Medical Center launched a new scalp cooling systems called "DigniCap," sponsored by the Bill and Elsie Ahlem Cancer Endowment. The DigniCap scalp cooling Systems is a computerized cooling unit that gives the patient the ability to reduce the hair loss caused by certain chemotherapy treatments.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Medical Cooling Systems market is the increase in hospitals, healthcare units, and diagnostic centers. Economic benefits are offered by medical cooling devices. An increase in the geriatric population and technological advancements in medical cooling Systems s have driven the target market's growth. To meet the ever-increasing demand, a significant focus by governments of developing economies towards improving healthcare infrastructure is recommended to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Medical Cooling Systems Market accounted for US$ 712.4 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 1085.5 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.0%. The Medical Cooling Systems Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.
• Based on Type, Medical Cooling Systems Market is segmented into Water Cooled Chillers and Air Cooled Chillers.
• Based on Application, Medical Cooling Systems Market is segmented into Medical Imaging, Medical Lasers, Medical Cold Storage and Testing, Healthcare Dehumidification, and Others.
• By Region, the Medical Cooling Systems Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Medical Cooling Systems Market:
• Carrier Corporation
• Lytron
• Parker Hannifin
• Glen Dimplex Group
• Cold Shot Chillers
• Laird Technologies
• General Air Products
• American Chiller
• Drake Refrigeration
• Haskris
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
