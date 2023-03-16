United States Polo Association (USPA) National Interscholastic Arena Polo Championship Returns to Brookshire Polo Club
Houston Polo Club's Will Mudra takes the ball to the goal for Houston during 2022 National Interscholastic Championship ©David Murrell
Open and Girls Division Championships March 15-19HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Returning to the Houston area, the National Interscholastic Championship brings top arena teams from around the United States for this highly anticipated High School sports event.
Defending their 2022 Open NIS title, Houston Polo Club holds home field advantage in the arena West of Houston. The Houston team is anchored by returning championship players Will Mudra and Joe Bob Lequerica. They will be joined by 2022 Houston Girls team member Lily Lequerica, and Judah Altic and Tomas Tejera. Houston Polo Club received a top seed in the tournament and will play their first game in the semi-finals on Friday at 9am.
In the Girls Division, Aiken Polo Club returns to defend their 2022 title with Summer Kneece still in the captain’s seat with 2022 teammate Brianna Jordan. They are joined by Madison Jordan, and Alea Crespo this year.
Arena polo is played three players on a team with four periods called “chukkers”. Players can be subbed in at the end of a chukker or during a coach’s time-out. The majority of the horses are from Texas, including strings from Texas A&M Polo team, with some teams making an early journey with horses to give the mounts time to acclimatize.
Pre-lim and Regional Interscholastic tournaments were played around the country to decide the teams who would make it to Nationals. In addition to the regional winners, several wild card teams were chosen from tightly contested regional finals.
Qualifying teams for the Open Division include: Houston, Yale Polo from Connecticut, South Bay from California, Lakeside from California, Tinicum from New Jersey and Lancaster-Work To Ride from Pennsylvania. Work to Ride has been made famous from multiple TV appearances, Sports Illustrated and Kareem Rosser’s memoir Crossing the Line. Kareem played on the Work to Ride team that won the National Championship as the first all African-American polo team to win the title.
Qualifying teams for the Girls Division include: Aiken from South Carolina, Maryland, Maui from Hawaii, Hillside from Wisconsin and Kingswood from Massachusetts.
Brookshire Polo Club Arena is located at 1461 Wilpitz Rd, Brookshire, TX 77423 and can be found on Google maps.
Schedule of games:
Wednesday, March 15
3pm – Hillside vs Kingswood
5pm – South Bay vs Tinicum
7pm – Lancaster-Work To Ride vs Lakeside
Friday, March 17
9am – Houston vs Winner Game 2
11am – Yale vs Winner Game 3
1pm – Maryland vs Winner Game 1
3pm – Aiken vs Maui
Saturday, March 18
9am – Open Division Consolation
11am – Girls Division Consolation
Sunday, March 19
9am – Open National Interscholastic Finals
11am – Girls National Interscholastic Finals
Tournament pages can be found at
https://www.uspolo.org/calendar/tournaments/girls-national-interscholastic-championship-2023
https://www.uspolo.org/calendar/tournaments/open-national-interscholastic-championship-2023
