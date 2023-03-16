Mango Puree as a Versatile Ingredient in Food and Beverage Industry Drives the Mango Puree Market by 2022-2032 BY PMI
[PDF, Page No-154]Mango Puree Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle ) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mango puree market is obtained by blending and fine consistency of mango pulp. Rising demand in food industry is a key factor driving growth of the Mango puree market. In addition, increasing usages as flavoring agents in the mango puree is creating its huge demand across the globe is major factor propelling growth of the global mango puree market. Furthermore, increasing use of mango puree in order to make beverages such as milkshakes, fruit drinks, and a variety of jams and jellies is expected to boost growth of the global mango puree market in the near future. Increasing consumer’s preferences for organic mango products in order to avoid chemical products for health reasons is expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the global mango puree market.
Request Sample:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/484
Key Development:
• In 2020, Hamdard Laboratories, launched mango juice flavors milkshakes under its known brand RoohAfza Fusion, with real taste.
• In 2020, Big manufacturers of soft drinks such parle agro, manpasand etc. had increased their productions to fulfill the demand of mango juices.
Key Players:
• Dohler GmbH
• AGRANA Group-Services GmbH
• 7D Food International, Inc.
• Varadaraja Foods Private Limited
• Superior Foods, Inc.
• Tree Top Inc.
• Galla Foods Ltd.
• Mother India Farms.
Segmentation:
The mango puree market accounted for US$ 1022 million in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of nature, packaging, distribution channel, and region.
• By nature, the organic mango puree segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to easy availability of this product across the globe.
• By packaging, the pouch segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to their flexibility and ability to keep the product fresh and best to store liquid and semi-liquid products.
• By distribution channel, the retail stores segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to ease in the availability and verity in packaging Quantity.
• By region, Asia Pacific is dominating the market and expected to register major revenue in the upcoming years, followed by other regions.
Request a PDF link here:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/484
Region Analysis:
Asia Pacific mango puree market accounted for major revenue share in the global mango puree market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to high production of mango in the countries of the region, along with presence of large number of key players especially in India, Thailand, and Pakistan in this region. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.
Mango Puree Market by development:
The mango puree market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for mango puree as a versatile ingredient in the food and beverage industry. Mango puree is obtained by blending and sieving ripe mango fruit, and it is used in a variety of applications such as juices, smoothies, ice creams, yogurts, bakery products, and baby foods.
The growth of the food and beverage industry, particularly in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, is driving the demand for mango puree. Mango puree is a popular ingredient in the food and beverage industry due to its natural sweetness, unique flavor, and nutritional value. It is also a convenient alternative to fresh mangoes, as it is available year-round and has a longer shelf life.
In addition to its use in the food and beverage industry, mango puree is also gaining popularity in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Mango puree is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which makes it an ideal ingredient for skincare and haircare products.
The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for mango puree, due to the high production and consumption of mangoes in countries such as India and China. Other regions such as North America, Europe, and Latin America are also expected to see growth in the mango puree market, due to the increasing demand for natural and healthy food products.
In terms of product type, the conventional mango puree segment is the largest in the market. However, there is a growing demand for organic and natural mango puree, driven by the increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of organic and natural products.
Overall, the mango puree market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for natural and healthy food products, and the versatility of mango puree as an ingredient in various applications.
Mango Puree Market preformat for Indian:
The growth of the food and beverage industry in India is driving the demand for mango puree, as it is a convenient and cost-effective alternative to fresh mangoes, which are only available during the mango season. Mango puree is also a popular ingredient in Indian cuisine, and it is used in a variety of traditional dishes such as mango lassi, aam panna, and mango kulfi.
In addition to its use in the food and beverage industry, mango puree is also gaining popularity in the cosmetics and personal care industry in India. Mango puree is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which makes it an ideal ingredient for skincare and haircare products.
The Indian mango puree market is highly competitive, with several domestic and international players operating in the market. The major players in the market are investing in research and development activities to develop new and innovative products to meet the changing consumer demands.
The Indian mango puree market can be segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channel. In terms of product type, the conventional mango puree segment is the largest in the market, but there is a growing demand for organic and natural mango puree, driven by the increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of organic and natural products. In terms of application, the juice and nectar segment is the largest in the market, followed by baby food and bakery products. In terms of distribution channel, the retail segment is the largest, followed by the food service segment.
Request a Customized link here:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/484
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Read Related Insights:
Banana Puree Market- By Source (Conventional and Organic), By Application (Bakery and Snacks, Dressings and Sauce, Ice Cream and Yoghurt, Infant Food, and Others (Beverages and Cosmetics)), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Conventional Stores, and Online Stores), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Cocoa Butter Alternative Market-By Type (Cocoa Butter Equivalents, Cocoa Butter Replacers, and Cocoa Butter Substitutes), By Source (Shea, Sal, Kokum & Mango Kernel, Illipe & Palm Kernel Stearin, And Others), By End User (Food & beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Personal care), and, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube