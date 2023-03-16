FieldsManager 2023 Q1 Update
FieldsManager’s has a flying start for 2023, We are now ready to bring NCCA - National College Cricket Championship live from Prairie view Cricket ComplexLEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizCloud Experts continues to invest into our flagship SaaS platform offering - FieldsManager. Last year our platform continued to expand its services. Our flagship service “Zero Touch Live Streaming” Solution powered, DPL, Minor League Cricket (MiLC), Little Elm Cricket Association and few local clubs and tournaments in 2022. BizCloud Experts investments in the FieldsManager platform are aligned to help improve the experience of playing Cricket in the USA by simplifying access and enabling services.. Here are a few updates we have made to the platform recently.
● FieldsManager - “Zero Touch Streaming - Box Solution”.
● FieldsManager - “Replay” - AWS MediaLive Services integrated with pipelines and Rekognition
● FieldsManager - “Stream Video Blending” - Integrate video clips into stream
● FieldsManager - “Stream Control Panel” - Control your stream, and promote your team / team sponsors
● FieldsManager - “Stream Alternate Feed” - Deliver a predictable feed as back up if primary stream has issues
FieldsManager is a cloud native solution built on AWS. The product is also available on AWS Marketplace. AWS Services consumed by fieldsmanager are AWS Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, Cognito, and CloudWatch.
FieldsManager’s has a flying start for 2023, We have brought a few games in USA Cricket’s - Masters Cricket USA Over40 live over the last two weeks and now are poised to bring NCCA - National College Cricket Championship from Prairie view Cricket Complex. There are 25 teams participating in the championship. The T20 tournament will be all about showcasing local and broader talent across various Universities in the country. The tournament will be 2 weeks in duration starting March 16th and the final match is currently planned for March 26th, 2023. You can find the schedule at https://cricclubs.com/nationalcollegecricketassociation.
About National College Cricket Association (NCCA):
The NCCA is an organization that will help bring a professional cricket network amongst the colleges in the United States. We, as college students and alumni, hope to grow and advance college cricket year after year. We have over 30 colleges in America that have joined NCCA and hope to grow. We want to promote more cricket by providing a platform that allows teams to play in various leagues and tournaments, apart from the ones NCCA hosts. NCCA allows colleges to form innovative tournaments and events as well to build a strong community in the college cricket society.
About BizCloud Experts/Fields Manager:
BizCloud Experts is an AWS Advanced Partner headquartered in Lewisville, TX. We innovate, transform and seamlessly blend digital and physical platforms to deliver highly scalable production-ready solutions that contribute to our customers' success. BizCloud Experts is recognized as a leader in developing solutions using serverless computing technologies, and automating IT services. To learn more, visit http://www.bizcloudexperts.com or follow us on Facebook, Linked-In, Twitter.
For more information about Fields Manager, visit the following pages https://fieldsmanager.com or https://fieldsmanager.com/home/about.
For general sales information, contact Sales@bizcloudexperts.com, call us @+1 (214) 206 8976, or visit our website: https://bizcloudexperts.com/contact-us.
