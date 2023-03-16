Six-Figure Freelance Copywriter Kelly Westeen Announces Launch of New Products and Services for Freelancers
Leveraging her business success, Westeen aims to create a one-stop shop for freelancers with a suite of digital guides, services, and courses
WEST FORK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kelly Westeen, founder and chief storyteller at Éclat Creative, has announced the release of new products and services designed to assist current and aspiring entrepreneurs in their freelancing journeys.
Westeen is a freelancer copywriter who started her business on the freelancing platform Fiverr in 2018. Since then, she has grown her company, Éclat Creative, into a six-figure business without adding any staff. Westeen personally handles each client project, including copywriting for websites, press releases, email campaigns, blogs, ebooks, and social media posts, as well as editing and proofreading services.
With the notable growth of her business, Westeen is expanding, branching out to offer a wider array of services beyond copywriting for business clients. She recently launched and continues to grow her library of resources for copywriters and freelancers in all niches. Copywriting-specific resources include templates for client questionnaires, while general resources for all freelancers include a complete guide to starting on Fiverr and coaching calls for new or aspiring freelancers.
Westeen is also working on launching a new site for Éclat Creative, which will be released in the coming weeks. Plans for a one-on-one copywriting mentorship program and coaching programs and courses for freelancers are also in the works.
“My aim with these new facets of my business is to become a one-stop shop for freelancers to get all the tools they need to launch and succeed,” said Westeen. “When I started my journey, I learned on my own through trial and error, which led to some frustrations. I hope to inspire other freelancers and solopreneurs with my success story while also giving them personal insights and resources customized to wherever they are in their freelancing journey so they can launch and grow with confidence.”
Business owners looking to hire Westeen for their copywriting needs can find her on Fiverr. Current and aspiring freelancers can find her suite of products and services at stan.store/kellywesteen.
Kelly Westeen
Eclat Creative
+1 479-445-8632
email us here