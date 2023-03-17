Macy Art Gallery Announces Upcoming Racial Justice Exhibition, The Spook Who Sat by the Door

The exhibition is by the profound Black artist, Telvin Wallace, and will be held between March 21st – April 22nd, 2023.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Macy Art Gallery is pleased to announce the highly anticipated exhibition about racial justice, The Spook Who Sat by the Door, from the profound Black artist, Telvin Wallace The Macy Art Gallery is one of the last spaces still in its original use at Teachers College. The gallery presents a wide range of exhibitions by national and international artists, graduate students, faculty members, alumni, and the finest examples of artworks by children of all ages. The year-round exhibition schedule reflects the Art and Art Education Program's commitment to cultural diversity in education and the visual arts.In the its most recent news, Macy Art Gallery is honored to announce the upcoming exhibition by renowned NYC-based artist and 2019 graduate of NCCU, Telvin Wallace. The exhibition, entitled The Spook Who Sat by the Door, will be held between March 21st – April 22nd, 2023 and includes thematic elements of the film by the same name. It reflects the growing frustration and seething resentment within Black and brown communities for the slow progress towards racial justice.“Using curator Charles Moore as the vehicle, I wanted to communicate the subversive guerilla tactics he learned as a scholar, banker, and art collector to fight the very power structure he once served — tactics grounded in deception, evasion, and invisibility,” Wallace says. “This painting is speaking to a gathering of new recruits, excavating the racist trope of the “passive Black servant” to convey a powerful lesson about the benefits of an “active invisibility” that is keenly perceptive and searingly insightful.”“I wanted to reveal how this invisibility —this erasure — can become an effective mechanism for resistance and liberation,” he continues. “The “deceptive” image of the “docile, impassive and compliant” Black domestic worker into one who is empowered by a cultivated sense of heightened observation that serves as a basis for developing methodologies for survival historically linked to how well you know the ways of those who are invested in systems of white supremacy and how little they know of you.”“This power of perception is sharpened by the merciless stones of racism then becomes a conceptual model for the Baha’i-inspired concept which links people of African descent with the physical and spiritual vision of the pupil of the eye,” Wallace states. “The term “spook” has a number of associative meanings that provide additional context, which helps to frame a deeper understanding of the concept of “the pupil of the eye”. This was an opportunity to take advantage of the trompe loeil technique. Among these are a ghost, or spectre; a spy or undercover agent; a derogatory way to refer to Black people by conflating their skin color, particularly at night, with the haunting, dark visage of a ghost. Inherent within all of these interpretations is the condition of invisibility that opens the door for the practice of ‘active’ observation. The “spook” in the film is a ghost, a spy, and in the case of the lead protagonist Charles Moore, an institutional “house negro” viewed as compliant and non-threatening.”For more information about Telvin Wallace, please visit https://telvinwallace.com , or see https://www.macyartgallery.com for details about the art gallery.About the ArtistTelvin Wallace is a 2019 graduate of North Carolina Central University, where he received a BA in Studio Art with a focus on painting and printmaking. Through painting and portraiture, Wallace explores Black mental health and the human condition. As a master in his field, Wallace was selected for a Summer 2020 Rubenstein Arts Center residency, which was unfortunately cancelled due to COVID 19.Since graduating, Wallace has shared his thoughts and ideas through art in numerous exhibitions, both solo and group.About Charles MooreCharles Moore is an art historian, writer, and curator based in New York and author of the book, The Black Market: A Guide to Art Collecting and The Brilliance of the Color: Black through the eyes of art collectors. He currently is a third-year doctoral student at Columbia University’s Teachers College, researching the life and career of abstract painter, Ed Clark.