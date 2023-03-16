Asia E-Learning Market size worth USD 162,158 Million, Globally, at 15.7% CAGR During 2021 - 2030

Asia E-Learning Market

The increase in the adoption of smartphones and cellular technology are the major factors that drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia E-learning market size was valued at $38,257 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach a value of $162,158 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030.

In 2020, the Asia e-learning market share was dominated by the content segment and is expected to maintain its dominance in upcoming years as developments in technology such as the deployment of web and cloud-based platforms increased adoption of e-learning methods, owing to its ease of operation and lower cost, which propels the market growth.

In addition, e-learning allows learners to quickly and more easily complete their training, resulting in improved performance and greater productivity. Learners appreciate that they can participate in training at their convenience.

The service segment also plays a significant role in the market, owing to its rapid usage in technology integration, blended learning, and course setup. Traditional training can be expensive and often complex to maintain. E-learning removes the need for costly printed training materials and even on-site instructors. If modules within the content needs to change, it can be done easily through LMS without having to print and distribute updated training materials.

Post COVID-19, the size of the Asia e-learning market analysis is estimated to be $43,790 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $162,160 million by 2030.

Employee training is the most frequent type of e-learning for which organizations use LMS. Organizations utilize employee training for numerous reasons, such as onboarding new hires and improving employee performance. Training employees using an LMS formalizes training delivery and makes it more efficient. Compared to traditional training, e-learning more effectively encourages professional development by promoting knowledge and e-learning culture, thereby creating a positive scope for Asia E-learning market growth.

COVID-19 pandemic has transformed working model of the educational sector by focusing more on online working models that has created a lucrative scope for the Asia e-learning market trends. After the outbreak of the pandemic, China was the first country to adopt online education courses and teaching methodologies, creating a higher investment scenario within the market.

China’s education venture capital flow reached $19.8 billion in 2020, more than double the $9.5 billion since 2010. China benefits from having 283 million students from pre-kindergarten to higher education, which is further estimated to have a positive scope for the overall market.

Major companies operated within the market are Adobe Systems Inc., Aptra Inc., Articulate Global Inc.,Certpoint systems Inc,. Cisco systems Inc,. Citrix Education Inc., D2L Corporation, Microsoft Corporate, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.

Key Findings Of The Study:

• By provider, in 2020 the content is estimated to be the major shareholder. However, service is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• On the basis of mode, the cloud segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, moreover, the cloud is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• On the basis of course, the higher education segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the online certification and professional course is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• On the basis of end user, the academics sector accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the government segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Country-wise, the Asia E-learning industry was dominated by China. However, India is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

