Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,428 in the last 365 days.

KidneyLuv partners with MealPro to provide prepackaged renal meals for chronic kidney disease patients

Kidney Love Logo

Kidney Love Team

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KidneyLuv, a leading online resource for patients with chronic kidney disease, is partnering with MealPro, a company that provides high-quality, prepackaged meals for a variety of dietary needs. The new partnership will offer prepackaged renal meals that are designed by a nephrologist and renal dietician to meet the specific needs of patients with chronic kidney disease stages 1 - 5.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a growing problem in the United States, affecting more than 37 million people. The disease can lead to a range of complications, including high blood pressure, anemia, and bone disease. One of the most important aspects of managing CKD is maintaining a healthy diet that is low in sodium, phosphorus, and potassium.

The prepackaged renal meals offered by Kidneyluv and MealPro are specifically designed to meet the dietary needs of patients with CKD. Each meal is carefully crafted by a nephrologist and renal dietician to provide the right balance of nutrients, while also being low in sodium, phosphorus, and potassium.

"We are excited to partner with MealPro to offer these prepackaged renal meals to our patients," said Dr. Sourabh Kharait, KidneyLuv Chief Medical Officer, "Maintaining a healthy diet is one of the most important aspects of managing chronic kidney disease, and these meals make it easier for our patients to do so. We are confident that the meals will be well received by our patients, and we look forward to working with MealPro to expand our offerings in the future."

The prepackaged renal meals will be available for purchase on the Kidneyluv.com now. Customers can choose from a variety of meal options, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as snacks and desserts. All meals are shipped directly to the customer's door, making it easy and convenient for patients to maintain a healthy diet.

For more information about the prepackaged renal meals offered by Kidneyluv please visit www.KidneyLuv.com

Larry Hales
Kidney Luv
+1 916-293-0971
larry.hales@kidneyluv.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

KidneyLuv partners with MealPro to provide prepackaged renal meals for chronic kidney disease patients

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more