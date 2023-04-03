KidneyLuv partners with MealPro to provide prepackaged renal meals for chronic kidney disease patients

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KidneyLuv, a leading online resource for patients with chronic kidney disease, is partnering with MealPro, a company that provides high-quality, prepackaged meals for a variety of dietary needs. The new partnership will offer prepackaged renal meals that are designed by a nephrologist and renal dietician to meet the specific needs of patients with chronic kidney disease stages 1 - 5.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a growing problem in the United States, affecting more than 37 million people. The disease can lead to a range of complications, including high blood pressure, anemia, and bone disease. One of the most important aspects of managing CKD is maintaining a healthy diet that is low in sodium, phosphorus, and potassium.

The prepackaged renal meals offered by Kidneyluv and MealPro are specifically designed to meet the dietary needs of patients with CKD. Each meal is carefully crafted by a nephrologist and renal dietician to provide the right balance of nutrients, while also being low in sodium, phosphorus, and potassium.

"We are excited to partner with MealPro to offer these prepackaged renal meals to our patients," said Dr. Sourabh Kharait, KidneyLuv Chief Medical Officer, "Maintaining a healthy diet is one of the most important aspects of managing chronic kidney disease, and these meals make it easier for our patients to do so. We are confident that the meals will be well received by our patients, and we look forward to working with MealPro to expand our offerings in the future."

The prepackaged renal meals will be available for purchase on the Kidneyluv.com now. Customers can choose from a variety of meal options, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as snacks and desserts. All meals are shipped directly to the customer's door, making it easy and convenient for patients to maintain a healthy diet.

For more information about the prepackaged renal meals offered by Kidneyluv please visit www.KidneyLuv.com