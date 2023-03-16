South Africans Graduate From Skills Development Training To Improve Communities

Graduates celebrating at Castle Kyalami.

Sandile Hlayisi, Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers addressing the recent graduates.

New graduates celebrating with their certificates.

Educators, community leaders, and religious leaders converged at Castle Kyalami in Midrand to graduate from the Professional Development Workshop.

I have been an educator for decades. I have many certificates and degrees and let me tell you, the Tools for Life courses validated everything I have learned throughout my years of experience.”
— Educator
MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, more than 120 Educators, community leaders, religious leaders and many others converged at Castle Kyalami in Midrand to graduate from the Professional Development Workshop provided for the by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. The program known as Tools for Life equipped them with skills to communicate, overcoming barriers to learning and social issues such as bullying, substance abuse, conflict, low self-esteem and more.

In attendance were South Africans from various walks of life motivated to bring this knowledge to others. The new graduates expressed much joy during the prestigious ceremony.

Extremely concerned by the state of affairs in the country, they attended the Professional Development Workshop earlier and dedicated their time and efforts to empowering themselves with the Tools for Life from L. Ron Hubbard so they can better assist and improve their communities. Now they finally graduated.

It began with a warm welcome from the Public Affairs Director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, Sandile Hlayisi who stated, “There is nothing we cannot achieve as a society if we all work together”. The graduates were extremely proud to be officially graduating this life changing training.

One of the graduates from Johannesburg West District expressed her joy and said “ I have been an educator for decades. I have many certificates and degrees and let me tell you, the Tools for Life courses validated everything I have learned throughout my years of experience. They helped me recognize true information from false and they taught me how to really trust the knowledge I have.”

Another graduate shared how she has used the Tools for Life training to improve her life. She said, “I would say the 19 Tool for Life courses are a guide to life. Facing challenges is not easy but I was able to take these tools and use them to navigate through my challenges and I get through them. So doing these courses helped me change my mindset of 'oh, things are difficult and I'm just going to give up'. These tools helped me to say, ‘there is something that I can do about it’. There is always something that I can do about it’ and that's what I've learned from the Tools for Life.”
The well acclaimed Seminars have thousands of attracted South Africans from across Gauteng and other provinces. In stating the purpose for this, Sandile Hlayisi, Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers said “Education is the backbone and creator of the future of our country”.

EMPOWERED EDUCATOR: IMPROVING QUALITY OF EDUCATION

