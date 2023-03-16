Pastor brings Truth About Drugs Education to Ekurhuleni Youth

The Youth of Ekurhuleni brandishing Truth About Drugs booklets

The Youth of Ekurhuleni brandishing Truth About Drugs booklets

Pastor Radebe with his newly trained health workers.

Pastor Radebe with his newly trained health workers.

Healthcare workers doing drug education with the youth.

Healthcare workers doing drug education with the youth.

Drug abuse has had a devastating impact on the community of Ekurhuleni. Pastor Zanobuhle Radebe held a lecture and training using the Truth About Drugs program.

We are now more than just helping kids know the “Truth About Drugs”. We are also ensuring that they stay drug free and contributing members of society who can make a positive change.”
— Pastor Zanobuhle Radebe
EKURHULENI, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The community of Ekurhuleni is no stranger to rampant drug abuse with devastating and deadly consequences. Pastor Zanobuhle Radebe, a long term community member has been on the frontlines waging war against this destructive force for years. But now, equipped with the well-known Truth About Drugs program, the Pastor held a lecture and trained workers from the Selope Thema and Sonto Thobela Community Healthcare clinics.

Searching for solutions, he wound up in contact with the Foundation for a Drug Free World in 2016 and received free training called “Truth About Drugs”. “I had the privilege of coming across material from the Foundation and I realized they were on the same path as I, then I decided to be an advocate for a Drug Free society and after joining hands with the foundation, I was finally able to bring this effective solution to my community”, said Radebe.

“The Truth About Drugs equipped me with skills to educate the masses on the dangers of drug use and after that, I knew exactly how to improve my community, starting with my immediate neighbors and it brought fantastic results”, added Radebe.

The recent training he held at the clinics is just a series of many workshops he does in the community on a weekly basis. He has trained his own volunteer force that creates awareness on a large scale and he now boasts to have more than 300 volunteers.

According to Radebe, the health workers immediately started preaching the message of a drug free community after he was done training them.

“This programme really changed my life. We are now more than just helping kids know the “Truth About Drugs”. We are also ensuring that they stay drug free and contributing members of society who can make a positive change”, said Radebe.”I am proud of that” he added.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World inspired by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.

“Both the Selope Thema and Sonto Thobela clinics are now actively using the Truth About Drugs booklets in their communities! As a result, the members of the community are responding very positively with this information. The community wishes they had this knowledge on drugs earlier. These booklets are desperately needed in the society immediately. I am so thankful for Drug-Free World in making it possible for me to help address the issue of drugs in my community,” concluded Radebe.

Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

EMPOWERED EDUCATOR: IMPROVING QUALITY OF EDUCATION

You just read:

Pastor brings Truth About Drugs Education to Ekurhuleni Youth

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
Company/Organization
LinkDaddy®
1065 SW 8th St PMB 622
Miami, Florida, 33130
United States
+1 305-399-9423
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

LinkDaddy’s SEO Services help to rank your Video, Google Map Listing, Website & will Power Up your Citations, Niche Edits, Guest Posts, Social Listings, and other Mentions of your Business on the internet to help drive more Traffic and get you more Customers. We also have built a premium business directory called Near Me Business Directory which features 5 star businesses and our aim is to link Top businesses with in a given niche with qualified buyers in their city.

LinkDaddy

More From This Author
Religious Ministers Graduate Tools for Life Training To Tackle Drug Abuse, Gender-Based Violence, and Youth Unemployment
Skincare Experts Trust Australian-made Barrier Cream Launched by Barriére
Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health Brings Better Mental Health Services to Fresno
View All Stories From This Author