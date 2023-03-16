Pastor brings Truth About Drugs Education to Ekurhuleni Youth
Drug abuse has had a devastating impact on the community of Ekurhuleni. Pastor Zanobuhle Radebe held a lecture and training using the Truth About Drugs program.
We are now more than just helping kids know the “Truth About Drugs”. We are also ensuring that they stay drug free and contributing members of society who can make a positive change.”EKURHULENI, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The community of Ekurhuleni is no stranger to rampant drug abuse with devastating and deadly consequences. Pastor Zanobuhle Radebe, a long term community member has been on the frontlines waging war against this destructive force for years. But now, equipped with the well-known Truth About Drugs program, the Pastor held a lecture and trained workers from the Selope Thema and Sonto Thobela Community Healthcare clinics.
— Pastor Zanobuhle Radebe
Searching for solutions, he wound up in contact with the Foundation for a Drug Free World in 2016 and received free training called “Truth About Drugs”. “I had the privilege of coming across material from the Foundation and I realized they were on the same path as I, then I decided to be an advocate for a Drug Free society and after joining hands with the foundation, I was finally able to bring this effective solution to my community”, said Radebe.
“The Truth About Drugs equipped me with skills to educate the masses on the dangers of drug use and after that, I knew exactly how to improve my community, starting with my immediate neighbors and it brought fantastic results”, added Radebe.
The recent training he held at the clinics is just a series of many workshops he does in the community on a weekly basis. He has trained his own volunteer force that creates awareness on a large scale and he now boasts to have more than 300 volunteers.
According to Radebe, the health workers immediately started preaching the message of a drug free community after he was done training them.
“This programme really changed my life. We are now more than just helping kids know the “Truth About Drugs”. We are also ensuring that they stay drug free and contributing members of society who can make a positive change”, said Radebe.”I am proud of that” he added.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World inspired by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.
“Both the Selope Thema and Sonto Thobela clinics are now actively using the Truth About Drugs booklets in their communities! As a result, the members of the community are responding very positively with this information. The community wishes they had this knowledge on drugs earlier. These booklets are desperately needed in the society immediately. I am so thankful for Drug-Free World in making it possible for me to help address the issue of drugs in my community,” concluded Radebe.
