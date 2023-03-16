Send flower arrangements for this upcoming Easter holiday with Mwah Flowers

Mwah Flowers

From beautiful arrangements to one-of-a-kind bouquets, Mwah Flowers got the best floral gifts for everyone this Easter. Delight them with a special surprise!

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to Easter, flowers and easter gift baskets add a special touch. There are many shapes, sizes and colors, and edible gifts to choose from. Whether it be for family brunch or church services, here are the top 3 favorite arrangements for Easter of Mwah Flowers customers...

Easter Egg of Blooms: Remember the days of coloring Easter eggs, and how it brought the family together? Our floral designers created a delightful three-dimensional arrangement in the likeness of a colorful egg that’s sure to gather them around again. Fashioned from festive carnations and poms in pastel shades of yellow, pink, and lavender, our Easter Egg of Blooms makes a unique and charming centerpiece or décor piece for the holiday.

Hoppy Easter: Every dog has his day, but Easter belongs to the bunnies! We are dressed up our truly original a-DOG-able® arrangement, adding pastel carnations, asters, and poms to a gathering of fresh white carnations. Wearing a pair of playful bunny ears and accented with colorful eggs, this cute creation will surely make their holiday celebration hoppy!

Easter Egg Stravaganza: Bring out the Easter smiles with this festive showstopper. Our truly original arrangement of pastel flowers is handcrafted inside a glass cylinder vase filled with colorful plastic eggs. Whether it's adding a playful touch to the holiday table or sent as a surprise for "somebunny" special - this playful bouquet was designed for fun.

Here you can find these top 3 Easter floral arrangements among many other Easter flower designs to choose from.

Easter flowers have a deep meaning, rooted in religious traditions. But their meanings have grown to include more. In Christian tradition, the main meaning is resurrection, nativity, and eternal life.

The white lily is the most popular symbol of Easter. It stands for the beauty and freshness of resurrection. Daffodils, tulips, crocuses, and hyacinths signify fertility as they come out of winter. Roses are for love and friendship. And irises are a global symbol of Easter. They are named after the Greek goddess Iris who brought messages from Olympus to Earth.

The common theme of all Easter flowers is rebirth and hope for new beginnings. Whether one or many, they've been part of traditional celebrations for centuries. For both their beauty and symbolic importance.

Tips for Choosing Easter Flowers:

Choosing the right gift for Easter can be tricky. But sending flowers or plants to your loved ones is a great idea! There are so many options; from traditional lilies to something more modern. Here's what to consider when picking the perfect Easter flowers. Think about the person you're giving them to. Bright tulips could be fun for a friend, while pastel lilies may be better for a traditionalist. Also, think about the size of their home. A large arrangement can be too much for smaller spaces or if they don't want to maintain fresh flowers.

