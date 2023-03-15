Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Fonseca To 476th District Court

TEXAS, March 15 - March 15, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ysmael D. Fonseca, Jr. to the 476th Judicial District Court in Hidalgo County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.
 
Ysmael D. Fonseca, Jr. of McAllen is partner at Guerra & Sabo, PLLC. Previously, he served as Judge of the 464th Judicial District Court in Hidalgo County, and as a junior partner at Guerra, Leeds, Sabo & Hernandez, PLLC. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Hidalgo County Bar Association, Claims and Litigation Management Alliance, and The Federalist Society. Additionally, he serves on several community boards advocating for student success beyond graduation and into the workforce, including the Shary Foundation, where he has served as a high school professional mentor, and RGV LEAD. Fonseca received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Notre Dame and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School.
 
This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.
 

