Assistant Secretary Leaf’s Travel to Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, and Tunisia

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf will travel to Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, and Tunisia March 15-25, 2023.

Assistant Secretary Leaf will travel to Jordan from March 15-17 to meet with senior officials to reinforce the U.S.-Jordan relationship and our shared commitment to regional stability, security, and prosperity.

Assistant Secretary Leaf will then travel to Egypt from March 18-20 to meet with senior officials to discuss our bilateral priorities and cooperation on regional issues.

In Tunisia March 20-23, Assistant Secretary Leaf will reaffirm U.S. support for the Tunisian people and their aspirations for democratic and accountable governance, consult about crucial economic reforms, and underscore support for the work of our diplomats in our respective capitals. The Assistant Secretary will also emphasize U.S. support for Libyan elections.

In Lebanon March 23-25, Assistant Secretary Leaf will press Lebanese officials on the urgent need to elect a president, form a government, and implement critical economic reforms to set Lebanon on the path to stability and prosperity.