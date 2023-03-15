AAMC to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Altisource Asset Management Corporation ("AAMC" or the "Company") AAMC will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the results of the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Please submit any questions in advance of the call to ir@altisourceamc.com prior to 4:00 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

For those who wish to participate, the domestic toll-free access number is 1-888-224-1121, or for international callers, 1-929-477-0402. We will also host a live webcast of the investor call on the following link: AAMC Year End 2022 Webcast. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be found at https://ir.altisourceamc.com/events-presentations.

About AAMC

AAMC is a private credit provider that originates alternative assets to supply liquidity and capital to under-served markets. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management's beliefs, estimates, projections, anticipations, and assumptions. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "may", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "estimate", "target", "seek", "believe", and other expressions or words of similar meaning. We caution that forward-looking statements are qualified by the existence of certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

