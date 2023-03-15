Alpine Immune Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN, a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 23, 2023, after the close of market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The link to the webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events and a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live event.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients' lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

