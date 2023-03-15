Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,426 in the last 365 days.

James Gunn to Helm Warner Bros. Pictures' Hugely Anticipated Big Screen Epic Superman: Legacy

Gunn also penned the screenplay for the all-new action adventure as he and fellow Chairman & CEO Peter Safran launch the first phase of their connected DC Universe

Kicking off their multi-platform connected DC Universe – Chapter One, Gods and Monsters ­– DC Studios' Co-Chairmen & CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced today that Gunn, who penned the screenplay, will also take the helm of the hugely anticipated Superman: Legacy, with Safran producing. The all-new action adventure is set to soar into theaters worldwide on July 11, 2025.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Gunn will direct from his screenplay based on characters from DC. Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Superman: Legacy is the trailblazing first title in a dynamic slate of films, with writer/director Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II hitting theaters on October 3, 2025.

Safran's most recent film, New Line Cinema's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is in theaters worldwide this Friday, March 17, from Warner Bros. Pictures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005870/en/

You just read:

James Gunn to Helm Warner Bros. Pictures' Hugely Anticipated Big Screen Epic Superman: Legacy

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more