James Gunn to Helm Warner Bros. Pictures' Hugely Anticipated Big Screen Epic Superman: Legacy

Gunn also penned the screenplay for the all-new action adventure as he and fellow Chairman & CEO Peter Safran launch the first phase of their connected DC Universe

Kicking off their multi-platform connected DC Universe – Chapter One, Gods and Monsters ­– DC Studios' Co-Chairmen & CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced today that Gunn, who penned the screenplay, will also take the helm of the hugely anticipated Superman: Legacy, with Safran producing. The all-new action adventure is set to soar into theaters worldwide on July 11, 2025.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Gunn will direct from his screenplay based on characters from DC. Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Superman: Legacy is the trailblazing first title in a dynamic slate of films, with writer/director Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II hitting theaters on October 3, 2025.

Safran's most recent film, New Line Cinema's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is in theaters worldwide this Friday, March 17, from Warner Bros. Pictures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005870/en/