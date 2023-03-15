Mbanq Presented at the Wolfe FinTech Forum 2023: 'BankTech – Innovation at the Core and More'

Leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and FinTech innovator, Mbanq, announces that Javier Valverde, SVP, Mbanq, presented at the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York, earlier today.

Session Title: ‘BankTech – Innovation at the Core and More' Moderator: Bianca Stoica, Director, Silver Lake Session Speakers: Javier Valverde, Mbanq, SVP Corporate Development Sean Blitchok, CFO, MeridianLink Jonathan Price, EVP of Emerging Business, Q2 Holdings

Key insights from Javier Valverde, SVP, Mbanq, during today's session:

● The stability of the financial industry is at the core of American life, and it remains strong, healthy and robust. ● Broader trends across banking technology include the need to: 1. Quickly adapt to changing market conditions and regulatory requirements. 2. Offer personalized services to customers. ● Bank digitization R&D is rapidly developing in two major directions: 1. Artificial Intelligence. 2. Data Analytics to gain better insight into customer preferences and behaviors.

USA-based Mbanq is a world-leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and technology innovator. It provides a comprehensive ‘as-a-service' portfolio including compliance, lending, back-office, disputes and complaints, as well as customer-facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005869/en/