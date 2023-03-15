Diaper ( Baby & Adult ) Market Size, Share, Trends | Industry Analysis 2023-2028

The global diaper market size reached US$ 78.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 124.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2023-2028.

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Diaper Market Trends, Segmentation, and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the global diaper market segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

A diaper is an absorbent undergarment, which is worn by infants, aged people, and persons with disabilities to urinate and defecate without the requirement of a lavatory. It is lined with polypropylene (PP) that helps in enhancing fluid absorption and protecting clothes from being soiled. It assists in preventing the skin of infants and persons with disabilities from rashes, allergies, and infections. It is widely available in various shapes, sizes, and weights to meet the requirement of the users. At present, key market players are introducing innovative diapers with non-chlorine and dye-free materials that minimize itching.

Diaper Market Trends:

The inflating disposable incomes of individuals and the growing popularity of diapers among adults with various medical conditions, such as incontinence, severe diarrhea, impairment, mobility, and dementia represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, shifting consumer preferences toward biodegradable diapers are offering lucrative growth opportunities for key market players for introducing eco-friendly variants. This, in confluence with the rising environmental awareness among consumers, is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing usage of mobile applications that facilitate the availability of diapers through e-commerce websites, coupled with free doorstep delivery and secured payment gateways, is strengthening the market growth across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the largest diaper manufacturers are:

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Unicharm Corporation



The report cover the below key market segments:

Breakup by Product Type (Adult Diaper):

Breakup by Product Type (Baby Diaper):

Disposable Diapers

Training Diapers

Cloth Diapers

Swim Pants

Biodegradable Diapers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia



Others

Europe

Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia



Others

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



