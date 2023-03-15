India Paper Bags Market Size To Hit US$ 942.6 Million by 2028, Bolstered by Rising Environmental Concerns

The report has segmented the India paper bags industry on the basis of product type, material type, thickness, distribution channel, end use industry and region.

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "India Paper Bags Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The India paper bags market size reached US$ 692.3 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 942.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.08% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Industry Insight:

Paper bags are an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastic bags, used for carrying purchases and packaging items. They are commercially available in various shapes, colors, and sizes to meet different consumer needs. Paper bags are made from renewable resources and are biodegradable, making them a more sustainable option than conventional packaging solutions. The manufacturing process of paper bags involves the use of pulp made from wood, sugarcane, and other natural fibers, which are then molded and printed according to the desired design and shape. They offer several advantages, including lower energy consumption during production, reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and better recyclability, due to which paper bags are witnessing a considerable surge in demand in India.

Challenges and Trends in the India Paper Bag Industry:

In India, the growing concern about the health risks associated with plastic bags and the increasing awareness about sustainability are some of the primary factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the Government of India (GoI) has implemented regulations and taxes to curb the use of plastic bags, which, in turn, is accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the expanding demand for luxury and premium paper bags due to the rising standard of living and increasing urbanization are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the surging consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of plastic bags and the introduction of multi-purpose and aesthetically pleasing paper bags by key players are positively supporting the market growth in the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Sewn Open Mouth

Pinched Bottom Open Mouth

Pasted Valve

Pasted Open Mouth

Flat Bottom

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Breakup by Thickness:

1 Ply

2 Ply

3 Ply

> 3 Ply

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Construction

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

