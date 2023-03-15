Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,645 in the last 365 days.

CAPREIT Announces March 2023 Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its March 2023 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12083 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The March distribution will be payable on April 17, 2023 to Unitholders of record on March 31, 2023.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2022, CAPREIT owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 103%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		       CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009		       CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544
         

Primary Logo

You just read:

CAPREIT Announces March 2023 Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more