Scientology received special greetings in Spain for the 112th birthday of its Founder L. Ron Hubbard

In March 13th “Scientology celebrates the birth of its founder #RonaldHubbard on 13 March 1911 in Tilden, Nebraska,” says the Spanish government foundation.

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 13th “the Church of #Scientology celebrates the birth of its founder #RonaldHubbard on 13 March 1911 in Tilden, Nebraska,” says the post of the Spanish Foundation Pluralism and Conviviality (Pluralismo y Convivencia).

The Foundation, created in 2004 is a public sector entity attached to the Spain Ministry for the Presidency, Parliamentary Relations and Democratic Memory, and its mission is to encourage the recognition and the accommodation of religious diversity as basic elements to fully guarantee freedom of religion and to enabling an appropriate environment for living together.

The word Convivencia (conviviality or living together) refers to what Americo Castro (a philologist from the 19th Century) expressed as “peaceful coexistence between different religious groups in Spain between the eighth and fifteenth centuries”.

It is with this purpose that the Foundation created a Calendar of religious festivities, to inform and educate everyone about the many holidays that the rich religious diversity celebrates in Spain. For many years now, Scientology celebrations have been included in the calendar, having moved last year from online edition to a paper edition of the same.

This year’s posts to celebrate L. Ron Hubbard's birthday through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others stated:

“the Church of #Scientology celebrates the birth of its founder #RonaldHubbard on 13 March 1911 in Tilden, Nebraska. Philosopher, writer and philanthropist will bring together his knowledge of Eastern philosophy, modern science and his interest in the mind and spirituality to found #Scientology. The #Scientology communities are holding meetings today where they hear the testimony of people who lived with #RonaldHubbard and talk about projects that have been inspired by his philosophy or his methods to develop themselves.”

As part of the post, also invited everyone to listen to a podcast with an interview of Ivan Arjona who chaired first the Church of Scientology in Spain in 2002, and since 2017 is the president of the European Office of the Church of Scientology for Public Affairs, located in Brussels.

March 13 is celebrated yearly in Scientology Churches, Missions and groups as the anniversary of L. Ron Hubbard’s birth. But it is also honoured by hundreds of messages of respect, appreciation and gratitude from U.S. Congressmen, mayors, government ministries and religious and community leaders, with even a grove on his name in Israel. They speak of the countless lives Mr Hubbard has touched and uplifted the world over. And they express their thanks:

“For his outstanding contributions to the protection and respect of human rights”

“For having founded and created drug rehabilitation technology”

“For his selfless devotion and tireless service to Mankind and thanks to whom the Scientology Volunteer Ministers provided unwavering assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, making justice available to the people as a basic constitutional human right.”

In fact, as the international website of the Church says, 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Mr Hubbard’s developing the Volunteer Ministers program, members of whom are credited by city and state government leaders as reaching millions with their indiscriminate help, currently providing help in/for, among other places, Turkey and Syria.

L. Ron Hubbard’s fondest beliefs about providing freedom, are perfectly expressed in his essay My Philosophy:

“I like to help others and count it as my greatest pleasure in life to see a person free himself of the shadows which darken his days.

“These shadows look so thick to him and weigh him down so that when he finds they are shadows and that he can see through them, walk through them and be again in the sun, he is enormously delighted. And I am afraid I am just as delighted as he is.”

A film of L. Ron Hubbard’s My Philosophy or other where you may experience his sense of humour, wisdom and compassion can be watched in episodes of the original series "L. Ron Hubbard In His Own Voice" on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.