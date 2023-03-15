Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,589 in the last 365 days.

Proterra Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) today released its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results by posting them to its Investor Relations website. Please visit the Proterra Investor Relations website at ir.proterra.com to view the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A conference call will be held at 2:00pm Pacific Daylight Time on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 to review financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Proterra’s Investor Relations website at ir.proterra.com.  

About Proterra
Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com


Contacts
Investor Contact
IR@proterra.com

Media Contact
PR@proterra.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Proterra Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more