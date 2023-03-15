Weatherford Releases 2022 Digital Annual Report

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") announced the release of its 2022 Annual Report. The interactive and fully digital report shares highlights of the Company's 2022 financial results, significant milestones, strategic focus areas, achievements, and priorities for the future.



Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The new Weatherford is not merely aspirational – the results are tangible. There are many significant milestones in our full-year 2022 results, which clearly demonstrate the effectiveness of our refreshed operating paradigm and reaffirm our strategy to sustainably expand margins over the cycle while generating positive free cash flow.”

The 2022 Annual Report is available on the Company's website.

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 17,700 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 345 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

