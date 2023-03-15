Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) Signatories

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary Blinken met with the signatories of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA). Government of Ethiopia National Security Advisor Redwan Hussein and TPLF Spokesperson Getachew Reda shared the progress that has been achieved so far: silencing of the guns, delivery of humanitarian assistance, restoration of services as well as the disarmament of Tigrayan heavy weapons and significant withdrawal of Eritrean forces. The signatories acknowledged much work remains to fully implement the COHA and to ensure a lasting peace.

They spoke about the importance of the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration program and the need for it to be fully developed and implemented. The signatories also discussed the need for the establishment of a Tigrayan Interim administration as key to maintaining positive momentum. They agreed on the need for accountability, transitional justice, and reiterated their commitment to peace.

The Secretary expressed U.S. steadfast support, as an observer to the African Union-led process and as a partner to Ethiopia, towards achieving a lasting peace.