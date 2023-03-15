The REI Bros Speaking at a Half-Day Immersion Workshop & Networking Event March 16, 2023

North Brunswick, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2023) - The REI Bros, a real estate education company formed by brothers Shomail and Farhan Malik, dedicated to helping working professionals add a substantial income stream to their household, have announced that they will be speaking at an upcoming immersion workshop taking place on March 16, 2023 at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel in North Brunswick, New Jersey. The company will be speaking on their real estate machinery and showing the participants how to take leaps in their real estate business and work to turn it into a 6 or even 7 figure business. Keynote speakers, Santini Lancioni and Matthew Merenoff, will be presenting on how to use Creative Financing, Seller Financing, Sub-To, and Short Sale Acquisition strategies to acquire properties in the real estate market.

The Spring 2023 REI LaunchPad is March 16th

Since starting their respective companies and partnering with one another, the REI Bros have closed 700+ real estate deals, and raised over $75M in private capital. The company also works to help many of the students who take their online courses to find success in real estate investing.

"We have worked with thousands of students nationwide who have been able to walk away from their full-time careers and are now working in real estate investing full-time," Shomail says. "That is the goal that we have for all of our clients and students, if they choose to go down that path. If they wish to continue working their 9-to-5, this creates a nice back-up plan to fall back on."

This event will shine a light on and provide insight into the world of real estate investing. The duo is looking to pay forward the knowledge and experiences that they have acquired in this industry so that any new or seasoned real estate investor, whether they've flipped 10 properties or 0 properties, can take a system and learn how to invest in the industry and work towards financial freedom.

"We love teaching others how to use real estate as a platform to achieve financial independence through our courses, mentorship, and guidance," Shomail goes on to say. In addition to this upcoming speaking engagement, the company also conducts weekly training sessions on Zoom. This workshop and networking event on March 16 will be one of their bigger events, which they host quarterly.

REI Bros has had several years within the real estate investing industry and considers it a privilege to teach real estate investing to thousands of people both locally and on a nationwide scale, to help them develop a sense of financial freedom and independence. The company looks forward to helping more people transform their lives through real estate investing and building a community of like minded individuals to help scale their business

REI Bros offers several courses that touch on marketing and wholesale, Rehab Fix-and-Flips, rental property empires, and raising private capital. The upcoming speaking engagement will give the Malik brothers and their company the platform to share investing information and real estate insight. For more information regarding REI and their upcoming event, visit their website.

