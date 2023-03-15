Submit Release
Tempest to Present Biomarker Data for TPST-1120 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 Spring Scientific Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class1 therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that Nathan Standifer Ph.D., Executive Director of Translational Science at Tempest, will present a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 Spring Scientific Meeting taking place March 15-17, 2023 in Denver, CO and virtually. The poster highlights biomarker data from the Phase 1 trial of TPST-1120, an oral selective PPAR⍺ antagonist, showing an association between observed clinical benefit and fatty acid oxidation perturbations and gene expression.

Poster presentation details:
   
Title: TPST-1120, a first-in-human peroxisome-proliferator activated receptor-alpha (PPAR-α) antagonist: scientific rationale, clinical activity and biomarker assessments
Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
Time: 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. MT
Abstract Number: 78

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company has a diverse portfolio of novel programs ranging from early research to investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. The company’s two novel clinical programs TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, target of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively, are advancing through trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor Contacts:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

1 If approved by the FDA


