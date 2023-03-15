Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Nexters Inc.

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume tomorrow in Nexters Inc. (Nasdaq: GDEV and GDEVW) at 09:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 16, 2023. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on February 28, 2022 at 6:38:00 a.m. (GDEV) Eastern Time and 6:41:09 a.m. (GDEVW) Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Sophia Weiss
Sophia.Weiss@nasdaq.com

