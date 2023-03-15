TAAT Provides Update on Status of MCTO

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on March 1, 2023 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203"). On March 1, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement").



The Company reports that the audit is progressing and a further update on the timing of the filing of the Annual Filings is anticipated to occur on or about March 24, 2023. Further updates on timing will be provided by the Company as necessary.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

Other than as disclosed in this news release, there are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12- 203 and will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of the Annual Filings requirement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Michael Saxon”

Michael Saxon, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT® Investor Relations

1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)

investor@taatglobal.com

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® is a vertically integrated consumer product and distribution company, generating more than CAD $90 million in overall gross revenue annually. TAAT® is strategically expanding its product categories including tobacco and reduced-risk alternatives, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. TAAT® has facilities to include a processing plant in Nevada as well as a distribution centre in Canton, Ohio, leveraging existing retail shelf space and pipelines into national wholesale channels.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

