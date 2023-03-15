Submit Release
Oncocyte to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics company, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. In conjunction with the release, Oncocyte will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (877) 407-9716 for domestic callers or (201) 493-6779 for international callers. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentation” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.oncocyte.com. A replay of the webinar will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company develops and markets assays that are designed to help enable groundbreaking research and provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. The Company is currently focused on development and commercialization activities in three areas. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, VitaGraft™ is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, and pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients.

DetermaIO™, DetermaCNI™, and VitaGraft™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

Investor Contact
Caroline Corner ICR Westwicke
(415) 202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com

