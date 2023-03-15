Taysha Gene Therapies to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 28

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic rare diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022, and host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details Tuesday, March 28, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 3:30 PM Central Time Toll Free: 877-407-0792 International: 201-689-8263 Conference ID: 13736479 Webcast: https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

