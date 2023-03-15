Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,642 in the last 365 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 28

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic rare diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022, and host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details
Tuesday, March 28, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 3:30 PM Central Time
Toll Free: 877-407-0792
International: 201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13736479
Webcast: https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations
   

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

Company Contact:
Kimberly Lee, D.O.
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Taysha Gene Therapies
klee@tayshagtx.com

Media Contact:
Carolyn Hawley
Evoke Canale
carolyn.hawley@evokegroup.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Taysha Gene Therapies to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 28

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more