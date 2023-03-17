Submit Release
DRex Electronics Facilitates Global Access to Life-Saving Semiconductors for Medical Devices

HONG KONG , March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company helps medical device manufacturers have peace of mind when it comes to their supply chain. As the world has been gripped by a massive global chip shortage, many industries are struggling to meet the demand for their products. However, some sectors, like the medical industry, have far greater implications for their inability to meet demand. With the global medical devices market projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to an astonishing $718.92 billion by 2029, medical device manufacturers are very worried about their supply chains. In a bid to ensure patients keep receiving critical devices, the global electronic components distributor, DRex Electronics, has recently announced its commitment to helping medical device manufacturers across the planet get access to critical semiconductors on a priority basis. This is in line with the company’s philosophy of being an organization that doesn’t only care about profits but genuinely wants to help businesses and people across the planet.

The distributor already supplies chips to leading manufacturers of medical devices such as wireless patient monitors, blood pressure monitors, (MRI) machines, chemistry/blood gas analyzers, ventilators, pacemakers, and heart monitors. Since its inception in 2011, the company has had strategic collaborations in place with reputable semiconductor chip manufacturers. This enables them to always have a comprehensive inventory of high-end semiconductor Integrated Circuits (ICs) chips such as FPGA, SoC, DSP, CPLDs, and other microprocessors. They are able to respond quickly within 24 hours and provide customers with the semiconductors they need.

Talking to the media, a spokesperson for the firm said, “At DRex Electronics, we understand the vital role that these components play in the production of life-saving medical devices and are committed to helping manufacturers to be able to produce these devices. We worked with medical device manufacturers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to meet their demand for the chips. Our global network and expertise in electronic components allow us to quickly source and distribute critical semiconductors to medical device manufacturers".

The company has an advanced quality testing architecture in place that is in line with the requirements of the ISO 9001 certification. This ensures its clients always get reliable products at all times. Businesses interested in learning more about their products, including Xilinx FPGA, Altera FPGA, and Lattice FPGA, can visit their website today: https://www.icdrex.com/.

About the company

DRex Electronics has been a trusted name in the electronic components industry since its inception in 2011. With strategic partnerships with renowned semiconductor chips manufacturers and agents, they have established themselves as a global leader in the distribution of high-end semiconductor Integrated Circuits (ICs) chips, including FPGA, SoC, DSP, CPLDs, and Microprocessors. Their goal is to become the most professional, efficient, and leading semiconductor integrated circuit service provider globally, catering to customers worldwide with our high-quality products and competitive pricing.

