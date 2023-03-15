Ann Claiborne’s Work with NFL Athletes Has Led Her to Be Featured on ESPN
EINPresswire.com/ -- The celebrity nutritionist has helped numerous NFL athletes with weight management and rapid recovery, and ESPN has noticed.
Maintaining physical fitness is extremely important for professional athletes because their performance and livelihood depend on it. While some professional sports offer more leeway than others, the NFL doesn’t. As a result, NFL players must adhere to regimented weightlifting and strength training programs, which require fueling their bodies adequately.
It’s no secret that nutrition and physical exercise are strongly correlated. Not only does the right nutrition help athletes gain muscle mass or lose excess weight, but it also aids recovery following intense workout sessions and competitive matches.
NFL athletes, particularly, must pay close attention to their nutrition because football is an incredibly demanding sport. In addition, some NFL athletes, like linebackers, must pack on the muscle to put their bodies on the line for every tackle. As a result, it’s not easy to develop the right physique without suitable guidance.
That’s where Ann Claiborne enters the mix. She’s an army vet with over a decade’s experience as a nurse, having served in Mosul, Iraq, with the 101st Airborne division. In addition, Ann’s also a retired fitness competitor who won the 25th Arnold Classic in the figure division in 2013. However, she’s perfectly qualified to help athletes with their nutritional needs because she also worked as a nutritionist for the Army World Class Athlete Program. Her experience in this program also prompted her to work closely with the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.
Ann Claiborne holds a nursing degree. She’s also a certified sport and performance nutritionist. Her company, Customized Concierge Nutrition, helps professional athletes and busy executives meet their nutritional needs. The company has an extensive process for creating customized nutrition plans for customers. First, clients undergo a complete medical assessment. Then, dieticians, hormone therapists, and functional nutrition specialists create a customized plan for them. They’ll also hire a chef or meal prep company to deliver fresh food to the client’s home or office.
Ann’s work has also led her to be featured on ESPN. In addition, her work with the New York Jets’ star Mekhi Becton has gained significant attention, helping the NFL star turn his performance around and cement himself as a leading player in the league.
She also recently started a new company, Firmwell, to address the nutritional needs of lawyers, legal aids, and other legal professionals.
In conversation, Ann Claiborne stated, “Athletes must be at the of their game to perform well week in and week out. Maintaining consistency isn’t possible without the right nutrition because they won’t recover properly in time for competitive games. My job is to help NFL athletes maintain peak physical fitness throughout the football season. As a result, I work closely with them to ensure they’re ready for all the challenges they’ll face during the season.”
Those interested in Ann's services can learn more via the contact information below.
About Ann Claiborne
Ann Claiborne holds a nursing degree and served as a nurse in the military over an illustrious decade-long career. She’s also a certified Harvard Medical Program nutritionist with additional sports and performance science certifications.
Contact Ann Claiborne
Website: https://customizedconciergenutrition.com/
Ann Claiborne
Those interested in Ann's services can learn more via the contact information below.
Ann Claiborne
