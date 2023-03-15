Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: March 15, 2023 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Hearing on Multi-Use Trail Project in Niagara County Hearing Set for Wednesday, March 22 at 4 p.m. at Town of Wheatfield Community Center The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public hearing on Wednesday, March 22, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., on a proposed multi-use trail project in the Town of Wheatfield and City of North Tonawanda in Niagara County. The public hearing will be held at the Town of Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road, Wheatfield. The hearing will be conducted in an open forum format, whereby individuals can arrive any time from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to discuss the project with NYSDOT representatives. A formal presentation will be held at 5 p.m. The purpose of the project is to construct a 10-foot wide multi-use trail within the Seaway Trail Corridor to connect the Niagara Falls Greenway Trail from Griffon Park to Gratwick Park. A Draft Design Approval Document has been prepared for the proposed project and is available for review by all interested parties during business hours at the following locations: Office of the Regional Director, New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203.

Wheatfield Town Hall, 2800 Church Road, Upper Level, Wheatfield, New York 14120.

North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, New York 14120. The selection of the preferred design alternative will be finalized after the impacts of the alternative, comments on the Draft Design Approval Document and all comments from the public hearing have been fully evaluated. The project is scheduled to begin construction in spring of 2024. Written and oral comments pertaining to the project will be accepted as part of the official record. Person may file written statements or other exhibits in place of, or in addition to, oral statements made at the public hearing. Written statements submitted at the hearing or received before April 5, 2023, will be made part of the record. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Robert Schaller, Project manager, at (716) 847-3043, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203 and reference Project Identification Number 5760.75.