Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 386,422 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Savoy Brummer Has Partnered with HBCU Go to Donate Proceeds to Black Colleges and Universities

Dr. Savoy Brummer

-, -, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Savoy Brummer and HBCU Go will donate Freedom’s Path’s first month’s proceeds from screenings at AMC theaters to historically black colleges and universities.

It’s a well-documented fact that historically black colleges and universities receive less funding than traditionally white ones. A UNCF report corroborates these findings, detailing how HBCUs receive a fraction of the endowment of their non-HBCU counterparts. This funding disparity can have significant consequences. Not only does HBCU underfunding lead to an underrepresentation of black faculty, but it also results in fewer African-Americans in corporate America. The latter issue arises because HBCUs have fewer resources to provide the same education quality to their students.
Dr. Savoy Brummer plans to address this disparity, which commonly affects African-Americans. As a result, he has partnered with HBCU Go to address the root problem affecting HBCUs nationwide – underfunding.

Dr. Savoy Brummer is an award-winning physician. He has an extensive list of accomplishments, having served as Vice President and on the board of directors for Vituity, a billion-dollar healthcare organization. In addition, he was also on the board of directors for the Emergency Medicine Foundation. Recently, Dr. Savoy Brummer has branched out to Hollywood. In addition to being the CEO of A Safe Way Forward, he’s also a movie producer. His production credentials include over ten films, some of which have premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and on Netflix. His latest film, Freedom’s Path, is set to release soon in theaters nationwide, and Dr. Savoy Brummer has monumental plans for his film’s release.

Dr. Savoy Brummer has partnered with HBCU Go to address HBCUs’ funding problem. After careful consideration, he and HBCU Go decided to donate the proceeds from the first month screenings at AMC theaters of Freedom’s Path – his upcoming film – to HBCUs nationwide.

In conversation, Dr. Savoy Brummer shared, “Addressing HBCU underfunding is crucial because it affects millions of African-Americans. As a fellow black American, I consider it my responsibility to give back to my community. My career has laid a roadmap for fellow black Americans, but it’s not enough. I want to help them succeed by ensuring that HBCUs are well-equipped to provide the best education possible. Hence, we’ve devised a plan to donate the first month’s proceeds from AMC theater screenings of Freedom’s Path to HBCUs nationwide.”

Those interested in learning more about Dr. Savoy Brummer’s work can contact him via the information listed below.

About Dr. Savoy Brummer

Dr. Savoy Brummer is an award-winning physician. In addition, he’s also a film producer and entrepreneur. He has served on the board of directors for numerous notable organizations, including the Emergency Medicine Foundation and Vituity.

Contact Dr. Savoy Brummer
Website: https://www.savoybrummer.com
Instagram: @thesavvydoc

Dr. Savoy Brummer
-
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Dr. Savoy Brummer Has Partnered with HBCU Go to Donate Proceeds to Black Colleges and Universities

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more