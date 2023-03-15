Entheo Digital Contributing to LSD Micro-Dosing Study at Imperial College Center for Psychedelic Research

Entheo Digital is thrilled to announce its participation in a LSD microdosing study –taking place at the Imperial College Centre for Psychedelic Research. The study aims to investigate if microdosing with LSD can improve creativity, and Entheo Digital's product, SoundSelf, will be used as part of the research. SoundSelf is an immersive digital therapeutic that empowers users to safely access non-ordinary states of consciousness through a voice-activated biofeedback experience.

LONDON (PRWEB) March 15, 2023

Entheo Digital is thrilled to announce its participation in a LSD microdosing study –taking place at the Imperial College Centre for Psychedelic Research. The study aims to investigate if microdosing with LSD can improve creativity, and Entheo Digital's product, SoundSelf, will be used as part of the research. SoundSelf is an immersive digital therapeutic that empowers users to safely access non-ordinary states of consciousness through a voice-activated biofeedback experience.

The therapeutic effects of SoundSelf are currently being investigated in 4 clinical trials. Dr. Sandeep Prakash, Ph.D., Entheo Digital's Chief Scientific Officer, expressed excitement about the study, stating, "We are thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking research with Imperial College. We believe that SoundSelf's unique mechanisms of vocal biofeedback and cognitive flow will provide an ecologically valid measure of creativity and contribute to understanding the potential benefits of microdosing with LSD."

Dr. Brandon Weiss, Ph.D., a postdoctoral researcher in the Centre for Psychedelic Research and Neuropsychopharmacology, expressed enthusiasm for the study and the potential of microdosing with psilocybin and LSD to improve creativity. "Microdosing is an intriguing phenomenon that has captured the attention of researchers and the general public alike," said Dr. Weiss. "This study will contribute to our understanding of how microdosing may or may not impact creativity and what biological mechanisms may be involved. We are glad to be working with Entheo Digital and using SoundSelf as a tool to measure changes in creativity during the study."

Dr. David Erritzoe, clinical director of the Centre also noted the importance of conducting rigorous research on the effects of psychedelics to ensure their safe and effective use in controlled settings. "At the Centre for Psychedelic Research, we are committed to conducting high-quality research that probes the potential benefits and risks of psychedelics. We believe that this study will contribute to this goal and help elucidate whether microdosing indeed yields meaningful benefits."

During the study, researchers will examine changes in creativity between baseline and study endpoint in participants who have ingested a microdose versus those who have taken a placebo. The vocalizations produced by participants during SoundSelf sessions will be coded for originality and fluency. One of the objectives of the study is to investigate the relationship between microdosing and creativity.

SoundSelf combines evidence-based design and psycho-education to target specific mind-body and train psychological skills. Users are trained in skills that have been shown to predict positive outcomes in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, such as attention, absorption, and psychological meaning-making. SoundSelf is used by clinicians to help their clients during the preparation and integration stages of psychedelic therapy.

Entheo Digital and the Imperial College Center for Psychedelic Research share a commitment to fostering innovation in the space of modern digital medicine. The Psilocybin and LSD microdosing study is an exciting opportunity to explore the potential of technodelics like SoundSelf to induce creativity.

--------------------------

About Imperial College Center for Psychedelic Research

Led by Dr. David Erritzoe and Dr. David Nutt, the Centre for Psychedelic Research focuses on two main research themes: the use of psychedelics in mental health care; and as tools to probe the brain's basis of consciousness. It will also investigate their potential for treating other conditions, including anorexia.

Website: https://www.imperial.ac.uk/psychedelic-research-centre/

About Entheo Digital

We know that therapists and healers are more than just one-size-fits-all practitioners of a system—they're highly empathetic and creative souls who yearn to better their patients and community. We believe these people should have access to the best tools that enhance their practice in a way that is not only safe and effective, but also rewarding and even fun.

Our evidence-based, state-of-the-art tools use techniques of ancient origins. They are transformative technologies, validated by science, and delivered in a compassionate setting by you.

Website: https://entheo.digital/

About SoundSelf

SoundSelf engages your voice in a biofeedback loop enhanced by vibro-acoustics and light therapy.

It's a participatory sound bath that activates all of your senses, and has been measured to produce transpersonal states of consciousness after 15 minutes of immersion.

SoundSelf introduces "surrender practice" and "psychedelic memory reactivation" into the therapist's tool-kit .

Multiple research studies have shown that experiencing SoundSelf results in large and significant improvements in anxiety, depression, mindfulness, and wellbeing.

Website: https://entheo.digital/product

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/3/prweb19225272.htm