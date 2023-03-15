Carper Statement on EPA’s Final “Good Neighbor” Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) final “Good Neighbor” Plan to reduce harmful smog-forming pollution from power plants and other industrial facilities.

“More often than not, downwind states unfairly bear the burdens of air pollution from our upwind neighbors. That is especially true in Delaware, where more than 90 percent of our air pollution comes from outside our state,” said Chairman Carper. “The air pollution blowing into Delaware from our upwind neighbors not only negatively impacts the health of our most vulnerable but also creates an economic burden for our state. The ‘Good Neighbor’ Plan is about making sure that all states do their part to clean up the air we breathe and I applaud EPA’s work to prioritize the health and well-being of all Americans with this final rule.”

