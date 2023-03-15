The 2023 Dream Chopper Competition is at Full Throttle

Voting is open to decide which motorcycle enthusiast will design a custom chopper with Paul Teutul Sr.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dream Chopper, LLC announces that the annual Dream Chopper Competition has officially hit the road, and thousands of motorcycle fanatics across the country are ready to rally. A custom chopper designed alongside Paul Teutul Sr. and the Orange County Choppers (OCC) team is on the line, but it's up to the public to determine who will ride off on their dream bike this year.The original OCC workshop opened in Newburgh, NY, in 1999 and became well known for building custom theme bikes featured on American Chopper. In 2020, the team decided to close the Newburgh facility and construct a new 11,000-square-foot location outside St. Petersburg, FL, neighboring Bert's Barracuda Harley-Davidson.Why Florida? The sunny state has a much longer riding season, allowing the family business to operate year-round. The new location, called OCC Road House & Museum, opened in June 2021 and has grown to include a bike-building shop and retail store, a garage-themed restaurant and bar decked out with Paul Sr.'s custom motorbikes, a massive pavilion for concerts, a billiard hall, and a motorcycle museum. The new site even showcases bikes from the famed television show, including a hog commissioned by NASA to honor the Discovery Shuttle.There's no doubt that the new OCC empire is a destination for motorcyclists around the country, and the biker who wins this year’s Dream Chopper Competition will be able to check out this joint for themselves. In addition to a one-of-a-kind custom bike, the winner will receive two tickets to see hit Southern rock/country band Whiskey Myers on their 2023 tour.Because the motorcycle community is passionate about supporting our country’s heroes, Dream Chopper, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from the Competition to Hope For The Warriors (HOPE), to aid in its mission to provide resources and services promoting well-being, financial stability, and community connection for post-9/11 service members, veterans, and military families nationwide.The Competition is also sponsored by: MyMedic , first aid kits and training for unexpected emergencies Biker Gear Club , customized subscription boxes for motorcyclistsTo learn more, visit dreamchopper.com