Bambino’s Baby Food Offers First-Ever Fresh Baby Food in U.S. Grocery Stores

For the first time in history, fresh baby food is available in baby food sections of U.S. supermarkets.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alaska-based baby food company Bambino’s Baby Food is pleased to announce that it has launched a range of fresh protein and vegetable meals for parents of babies and toddlers in U.S. grocery stores. As a woman-founded and owned company on a mission to help families grow strong and healthy with clean nutritious meals, Bambino’s is being recognized as the biggest industry disruptor with this recent innovation.“Fresh pet food has been available for over twenty years,” points out company founder Zoi Maroudas. “In our opinion, the concept of fresh baby food is long overdue!”Already available in northwest Kroger/Fred Meyer grocery chains and Alaska, the meals are flash frozen into star-shaped cubes to be enjoyed frozen or melted to the desired consistency for smooth or textured meals. Each stand-up bag holds multiple servings, allowing parents to customize servings and reduce food and package waste.“What children eat for the first three years sets them up for life,” Maroudas explains. “Babies have brand new immune systems, and each spoonful offers pallet training. The right food offers immune support and helps strengthen overall health, both physically and mentally. Our meals are 7 to 10 times more nutritious than other products because of our ingredient combinations, as well as the fact that we flash freeze them.”Bambino’s manufactures all of its products and grows most of its own vegetables. Its recipes are inspired by the Mediterranean diet, created with Alaska-grown vegetables in pure soil that has never been tainted by herbicides or pesticides. Rich wild sustainable seafood is also included, offering natural omega brain support along with overall infant development.As a medical professional and researcher, Maroudas originally founded Bambino’s to address leading adolescent medical concerns such as child obesity and food allergies, which are at an all-time high in the U.S. After a medical rotation in Texas where her adult patients were being fed baby food, Maroudas became concerned to note that several of her patients were not eating for several days. She began making fresh balanced pureed meals for patients that were unable to chew, and Bambino’s was born.Fourteen flavors are currently offered, including Sockeye Salmon Bisque , Hali Halibut, Filet Mignon Vegetable Strew, Hungry Munchkin, Breakfast Cereal, Happy Peas , Googly Carrots, Chechen with Veggies, Sweet Spring Veggies, Peanut Mani Cookie, Carrot Orange Biscotti, and Hearty Stew.Soy and corn-free, Bambino’s products can be ordered online at Bambinosbabyfood.com and shipped anywhere in the U.S. Caregivers have the option of ordering a single month’s supply or subscribe for monthly deliveries. For more information about these innovative new products, visit www.Bambinosbabyfood.com About the CompanyAlaska-based Bambino's Baby Food is a producer of foods for infants and children, which are also enjoyed by people with digestive and swallowing difficulties. Founded by medical professional and researcher Zoi Maroudas, Bambino's Frozen Baby Food has revolutionized the industry with all-natural, preservative-free, authentic meals optimized for infant nutrition, while at the same time reducing allergy and obesity concerns.