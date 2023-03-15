Leidy’s Premium Meats and Seaboard Foods Make Kansas City and Philadelphia Charities Big Winners
Operation BBQ Relief and Philabundance receive $10,000 in pork products following friendly football challengeMERRIAM, KANSAS, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although the Kansas City football team won the big game in February, Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) and Philabundance came out the big winners with each receiving $10,000 in pork products from Seaboard Foods and Leidy’s Premium Meats.
Prior to the big game, Seaboard Foods, with its headquarters in the Kansas City metro, and Leidy’s Premium Meats, based in the Philadelphia metro, challenged each other. If Philadelphia won the game, Seaboard Foods agreed to make a pork donation to Leidy’s charity of choice, Philabundance, and if Kansas City won, Leidy’s would donate to Operation BBQ Relief.
Leading up to the game, both companies engaged in friendly social media bragging to support their hometown football teams and their favorite charities. In the end, the two companies set aside their friendly challenge after Kansas City won the game and agreed to make a $10,000 pork donation to each charity.
“While we may have lost the challenge, we are appreciative of the industry comradery displayed by our friends at Seaboard Foods leading up to the big game and are excited to be able to support a win in the fight against hunger for both Kansas City and Philadelphia,” Chris Mulder, president of Leidy’s Premium Meats.
Armed with a caravan of cooks, mobile pits, kitchens and volunteers, Operation BBQ Relief delivers the healing power of BBQ in times of need, feeding first responders and communities affected by natural disasters along with year-round efforts to fight hunger through its The Always Serving Project® and Camp OBR™ programs. Seaboard Foods and its Prairie Fresh® pork brand have supported OBR since 2015 and donated more than 3 million pork meals to the organization.
Philabundance seeks to drive out hunger in the communities it serves and to end hunger for good. Philabundance is a proud member of Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks leading the fight against hunger in the United States, and is supported by Leidy’s Premium Meats.
“Both of these organizations do so much for those they serve,” says Chad Groves, sr. vice president of sales, marketing and innovation for Seaboard Foods. “As we showed our hometown pride, it was so much fun to highlight the good work of both groups leading up to the big game. We’re honored to support these deserving organizations with donations that will help them continue feeding those in need.”
About Seaboard Foods
Seaboard Foods is a proud producer of Prairie Fresh® pork and employs more than 5,600 team members in Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Iowa and Texas. Our hardworking employees show up each day to do work that is meaningful to their families, communities and people who enjoy delicious pork products. Our team members have diverse backgrounds and unique skill sets which define their work on our farms, processing plant, feed mills, transportation departments and the many different jobs that make it possible to provide pork products for families to enjoy throughout the world.
About Leidy’s Premium Meats
An independent meat company still located on the Pennsylvania family farm established in 1893, Leidy’s is driven by an obsessive attention to detail, unwavering quality standards and pride in our meat products. All of Leidy’s premium pork comes only from hogs raised on family farms, where they are humanely cared for, fed a clean, nutritious, healthy diet, and live in low-stress community environments. It’s why Leidy’s is committed to setting the standard for excellence, and we are convinced our Pennsylvania pork is the best pork you can buy. It’s a family thing. At Leidy’s, tradition and quality are our main ingredients, ensuring nothing but the best for you and your family.
