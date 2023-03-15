Successful children's educational YouTube series Station Little launches new Kickstarter Campaign
Teaming with “Headliner Music Group,” Station Little also announced “Make The Melody“ challenge to find the next great children’s song.
We are extremely proud to create educational and entertaining content for children as well as providing a daily resource for parents where they can actually enjoy listening to the music.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning songwriters and producers Jordan Omley and Louis Biancaniello announced a new Kickstarter campaign for the next phase of their successful children's educational YouTube series, Station Little. Fans of Station Little’s beloved kids content series can now lend their support by pre-ordering the first two books in what will be a long term publishing strategy, which feature various life lessons such as teaching kids about healthy eating as well as character building anthems of bravery and overcoming fears.
— Jordan Omley, Co-creator of Station Little
Timed with a Kickstarter campaign to launch the first set of books, Station Little has also aligned with “Headliner Music Group” to launch a “Make The Melody“ challenge to find the next great children’s song for its popular music and animation YouTube channel. The contest is looking to attract anyone and everyone - from singers/songwriters, producers and parents, to children who just love music - to submit their original melody idea. Winners will receive cash prizes, plus the opportunity to co-write a song and publish their melody through the Station Little channel, which has already garnered millions of views on YouTube.
"Station Little is the only animated children's channel on YouTube using celebrity singers and influencers, in addition to award-winning music producers and songwriters,” said Omley. “We are extremely proud to create educational and entertaining content for children as well as providing a daily resource for parents where they can actually enjoy listening to the music being played in the background."
For more information on Station Little’s Kickstarter visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mtartists/station-little-board-books?ref=bgrf8g
For more information on Station Little’s Make The Melody Challenge visit: https://stationlittle.magicalrealms.co/
About Station Little
Station Little is helmed by veteran songwriters and producers Jordan Omley and Louis Biancaniello who can claim a combined 200 million albums sold and twenty-five worldwide number one songs, having worked with artists like Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, The Backstreet Boys and Leona Lewis, to name a few. In recent years Jordan and Louis, alongside Jordan’s wife Suzie Omley, have shifted their creative focus to building an educational entertainment hub for kids of all ages. Station Little promotes values like helping others, sharing, and not giving up on your dreams. The brand aims to appeal to children who have advanced beyond the nursery rhyme songs of Cocomelon and are ready for something fresh and energetic with positive messages baked into every song.
