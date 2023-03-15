Laredo Sector Border Patrol foils two human smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts at the I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint that resulted in the apprehension of several individuals.

On March 12, Border Patrol agents encountered a tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lane. During inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered five individuals inside the sleeper area of the tractor. Record checks revealed that the individuals were in the country illegally and from Mexico. The driver and undocumented individuals were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

On March 13, Border Patrol agents encountered a white SUV at the primary inspection lane. After conducting an immigration inspection of the occupants, Border Patrol agents referred the driver to secondary inspection. At secondary, two of the individuals admitted they were in the country illegally. After record checks were conducted it was confirmed that the individuals were in the country illegally from El Salvador. The driver and undocumented individuals were taken into custody for processing.

