Nationally Acclaimed Passport DC Returns with Around the World Embassy Tour on May 6, 2023

The month of May features cultural celebrations and educational activities for all.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, Passport DC returns to Washington, DC with one of its favorite programs—Around the World Embassy Tour. Produced by Events DC, this free event will take place on May 6 and invites residents and visitors to enjoy a day of cultural and educational activities at embassies who open their doors to the public.

Passport DC has become a beloved and popular annual event in the District. Throughout the month of May, which is Washington, DC’s International Cultural Awareness Month, people in the District have a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate the rich diversity of cultures represented in the city.

“Events DC’s Around the World Embassy Tour and Passport DC attract nearly 27,000 attendees each year and allow the diplomatic community to highlight the very best of their home countries,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “Washington, DC is a world-class destination for many reasons. With such a high concentration of embassies, locals and tourists have an unparalleled opportunity to experience a wide range of local, national and international traditions from around the globe. I love that we can benefit from each other for inspiration and creativity in so many ways—art, cuisine, fashion, dance, music and so much more.”

Along with the Around the World Embassy Tour, Events DC’s Passport DC program features additional cultural experiences throughout May that showcase the city’s diversity:

May 5 and 6 – All Hallows Guild presents Flower Mart at the National Cathedral, where attendees can enjoy beautiful flower displays representing different countries. Themed this year, “A New Beginning,” Flower Mart is the largest annual fundraiser for the cathedral’s gardens and grounds.

– All Hallows Guild presents Flower Mart at the National Cathedral, where attendees can enjoy beautiful flower displays representing different countries. Themed this year, “A New Beginning,” Flower Mart is the largest annual fundraiser for the cathedral’s gardens and grounds. May 6 – Embassies from multiple non-European Union countries will host open houses, giving visitors the chance to learn about different customs and heritages through food, fashion, arts and music.

Embassies from multiple non-European Union countries will host open houses, giving visitors the chance to learn about different customs and heritages through food, fashion, arts and music. May 13 – European Union embassies offer visitors an authentic European experience.

– European Union embassies offer visitors an authentic European experience. May 20 – Fiesta Asia! invites people to get up close with Asian practices, dances and food in a street fair festival on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Events DC is proud to encourage people to explore and learn about the diverse diplomatic communities in Washington, DC. With more than 175 embassies, Washington, DC has the second highest number of embassies in any city in the world.

Washington, DC truly is a global city that offers something for everyone.

For more information, visit https://eventsdc.com/passport-dc.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for live and on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com

