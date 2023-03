The HomeBuyers Hour - Communications in Real Estate With Guest Host Mike Opyd

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc. Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

Guest Host Mike Opyd Explores Communications in Real Estate and the Next Blueprint School

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today's episode will feature guest host Mike Opyd discussing communications in real estate and the Next Blueprint school.Mike Opyd, a renowned real estate expert with over 13 years of experience in the industry, will be joining the show as a guest host to share his insights and expertise with listeners. In this episode, Mike will be discussing the importance of effective communication in real estate transactions, and how it can make the difference between a successful deal and a missed opportunity.Mike Opyd is the President of Mike Opyd Real Estate Coaching and Consulting. A coaching business built on the 5 Step formula Mike used to build his successful real estate business starting in 2008 during the recession. In addition to running his coaching business, Mike is the owner of RE/MAX NEXT a real estate brokerage based in Chicago that is designed to help Realtors run their business without the limitations of a traditional brokerage.In addition, Mike will be sharing insights into his unique approach to real estate education through the Next Blueprint school. This innovative program is designed to help aspiring real estate professionals learn the skills and strategies they need to succeed in today's competitive market.Listeners can expect to learn about topics such as the importance of active listening, the value of clear and concise messaging, and how to build rapport with clients and colleagues. Whether you're a seasoned real estate pro or just starting out, this episode is sure to provide valuable insights and practical advice to help you improve your communication skills and achieve greater success in your career.Mike Opydmike@remaxnext.com+1 312-929-8910Charlie BellefontaineChicagoland Home Inspectors312-544-9180The Federal Savings Bank - https://www.thefederalsavingsbank.com NMLS#1330694630-235-2405Loftus Law - https://loftus-law.com/ 773-632-8330

