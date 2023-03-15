Submit Release
Assistant Secretary Noyes Travel to Belgium

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Belgium March 16-21. In Brussels, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with government officials as well as international organization and nongovernmental partners at the 2023 International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants and their Host Countries and Communities March 16-17. The conference will feature the voices of Venezuelan refugees and migrants as well as their host communities and aims to bring the international spotlight back onto the Venezuela crisis.

On March 20-21, Assistant Secretary Noyes will participate in the European Humanitarian Forum to strengthen partnerships with the European Union and its member states, other donors, international stakeholders, as well as countries affected by humanitarian crises.

