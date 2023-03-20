Data Monetization and Business Decision-Making Skills Will be Highlighted at WWDVC's Monday Business Program

Troy Belanger to Speak at WWDVC 2023 WWDVC Logo Attendees at a Session Morning Qi Gong at WWDVC before the sessions

Data Vault Alliance Announces Troy Belanger's Session "Monetizing Your Data Strategy" as Part of Monday Business Program Track

Data monetization is a critical component of business success, and we are committed to providing attendees with the insights, tools, and strategies they need to succeed in today's data-driven economy” — Sanjay Pande, Co-Founder, DVA

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) is pleased to announce a new session added to their Monday Business Program, "Monetizing Your Data Strategy," which will take place on May 1, 2023, as part of its annual conference. This Premium Business Track, to take place the day before technical sessions begin at the WWDVC, is designed for business leaders, data professionals, and anyone who wants to learn how to leverage their data to make better business decisions and drive revenue growth.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts, network with like-minded professionals, and gain insights into the latest trends and best practices in data monetization. The program will feature a series of engaging sessions, interactive workshops, and insightful panel discussions, all focused on helping attendees maximize the value of their data assets.

Some of the key benefits of attending industry expert Troy Belanger’s "Monetizing Your Data Strategy" program include:

• Learning how to create a data monetization strategy that aligns with your business objectives and drives revenue growth

• Gaining insights into the latest trends and best practices in data monetization, and how to apply them to your own organization

• Understanding the key success factors for data monetization and how to measure the ROI of your data initiatives

• Learning how to develop decision-making skills and become a more data-driven organization

• Networking with like-minded professionals and industry experts, and building new relationships that can help advance your career or business

The Premium Business Program will kick off with an opening keynote by Meg Rush, “Leave the Geek Speak at the Door,” about how to talk Data Vault 2.0 with business executives. This will be followed by a series of informative sessions and workshops that will cover topics such as:

• Identifying and prioritizing your data assets

• Creating a data monetization roadmap

• Building a business case for data monetization

• Developing a data monetization framework

• Measuring the ROI of your data initiatives

• Leveraging data analytics to drive revenue growth

• Integrating data monetization with your overall business strategy

The program will also feature several panel discussions, where attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions with experts and thought leaders in the field of data monetization. These panels will cover topics such as:

• The future of data monetization and emerging trends

• Overcoming common challenges in data monetization

• Best practices for building a data-driven organization

• Creating a culture of data-driven decision-making

In addition to the educational content, attendees will have the opportunity to network with other professionals and industry experts, as well as attend social events and activities that will help them build new relationships and connections.

"We are thrilled to offer this program as part of our annual conference," said DVA’s Sanjay Pande. "We believe that data monetization is a critical component of business success, and we are committed to providing attendees with the insights, tools, and strategies they need to succeed in today's data-driven economy."

The "Monetizing Your Data Strategy" session is included in the Premium Program. For more information and to register, visit www.wwdvc.com.

About WWDVC

The World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) is a community of data professionals, business leaders, and technology experts who are passionate about data warehousing, data modeling, data engineering and information management in the context of the Data Vault 2.0 System of Analytics. WWDVC hosts an annual conference that brings together thought leaders, industry experts, and data professionals from around the world to share knowledge, network, and advance the practice of data analytics.