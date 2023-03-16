Regional Supply's Reputation of Service and Sourcing Spans Over Seven Decades

Regional Supply's success is a testament not just to the quality of our products and services but to our loyal customers.” — Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional Supply has a rich history that spans over seven decades. Founded in 1946 by Art Mendenhall in Salt Lake City, Utah as a small electric motor repair shop, the company has since expanded and diversified its services to become a leader in the sign and graphics industry.

In a market that has undergone significant changes over the years, Regional Supply has successfully adapted to stay ahead of the game. The company ventured into the sign industry in 1951 and began selling screen-printing equipment and supplies in the 1960s. In 1959, they established a subsidiary corporation, Plastic Fabricating and Supply, to meet the growing demand for all types of plastics for signs and other applications. Later in 1967, they founded American Label Company to offer label printing services.

Despite the odds stacked against small businesses, Regional Supply has thrived for nearly 80 years. According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, only about one-third of businesses survive to their 10th year of operation. Furthermore, about 20% of small businesses fail within their first year, and around 50% fail within five years. Regional Supply's remarkable longevity places them among the few businesses that have survived and thrived over such a long period of time.

Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager at Regional Supply said, "Regional Supply's success is a testament not just to the quality of our products and services but to our loyal customers."

Here are three customer endorsements from Regional Supply's Google reviews:

- "I have been using Regional Supply for years for all of my sign-making needs. They are always friendly, knowledgeable, and offer a great selection of materials. I highly recommend them to anyone in the sign industry."

- "Regional Supply has been a great partner in our business for years. Their customer service is exceptional, and their products are top-notch. We've never had an issue with any of the materials we've purchased from them."

- "I recently purchased a digital printer from Regional Supply, and I couldn't be happier with my experience. The sales team was incredibly helpful in guiding me through the process, and the printer has exceeded my expectations in terms of quality and performance."

Regional Supply's ability to adapt to changing market trends and provide quality products and services has enabled them to thrive for over 70 years. Their remarkable success is a testament to their commitment to solving people's problems and their unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.

About Regional Supply

--------------------

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

###



