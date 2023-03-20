Missouri Innovates by Making Health Risk Informed Telemedicine Available to People with IDD
The Missouri Division of Developmental Disabilities, IntellectAbility, and StationMD Partner to Improve Healthcare for Missourians with IDD
Cutting- edge innovation and the strong partnership with IntellectAbility and StationMD will provide 24/7 access to the best possible care for Missourians with IDD, from the comfort of their home.”JEFFERSON CITY, MO, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Risk Informed Telemedicine (HRIT) for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) consists of three components: IDD-trained telehealth clinicians, physician access to web-based health risk data, and access to telehealth services.
StationMD, whose telehealth services are available to IDD waiver participants in MO, now includes the ability for their IDD-trained clinicians to access real-time health risk data from IntellectAbility’s Health Risk Screening Tool (HRST) to inform them about a person’s specific health risks, assisting in their clinical decision-making.
“Any waiver participant who has been screened by the HRST who utilizes StationMD’s telehealth services will automatically receive the benefit of their telemedicine physician’s awareness of their specific health risk profile. This information can be used to assist the clinician in critical decision-making regarding treatment or referral needs of the patient,” states Dr. Craig Escudé, President of IntellectAbility.
People receiving services under the MO Division of Developmental Disabilities Medicaid Waiver can access StationMD's telehealth services now. No additional steps are needed to receive the benefits of HRIT other than ensuring that a person’s HRST screening is completed. Through an interface between the HRST and StationMD, the health risk information will auto-populate in the StationMD health record.
“When providing care to individuals with IDD, health care providers often encounter complex conditions, a lack of experience or familiarity with those conditions, unique health risks, as well as communication challenges which prevent the provider from fully understanding the risks and conditions of the patient,” said Jessica Bax, Director of the Missouri Department of Mental Health-Division of Developmental Disabilities. “Cutting-edge innovation and the strong partnership with IntellectAbility and StationMD will provide 24/7 access to the best possible care for Missourians with IDD, from the comfort of their home.”
According to Dr. Maulik Trivedi, Chief Strategy Officer at StationMD, “Health-risk informed access to IDD-specialized telemedicine supports is a game-changer for people with IDD. Our partnership with IntellectAbility starts with educating our physicians using the Curriculum in IDD Healthcare and now includes access to the person’s health risk information using a new interface between the HRST and the StationMD telemedicine platform."
For more information about accessing this important service, visit the Missouri Department of Mental Health’s website HERE.
About the Missouri Department of Mental Health
The Department of Mental Health (DMH) serves Missourians with mental illnesses, developmental disabilities and substance use disorders through state-operated facilities and contracts with private organizations. Its mission is to serve, empower, and support citizens to live their best lives.
About IntellectAbility
IntellectAbility provides tools and training to agencies, governmental entities, and supporters of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to foster early recognition and mitigation of health risks, thereby improving health and wellness. One such tool is the Health Risk Screening Tool (HRST), of which they are the sole developer, producer, and distributor. The web-based HRST is the most widely used and validated health risk screening instrument for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. IntellectAbility also provides numerous health-related and person-centered service training for supporters of people with IDD. With an unrelenting focus, IntellectAbility works to fulfill its mission of improving health and quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and other at-risk populations. For more information, visit www.ReplacingRisk.com.
About StationMD
StationMD is a telehealth company dedicated to serving individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (I/DD). All StationMD clinicians are board-certified and specially trained to treat individuals with I/DD. Clinicians are available 24/7 via telemedicine for urgent and non-urgent medical matters. StationMD also offers scheduled psychiatry and primary care telemedicine to individuals with I/DD. In providing this suite of services, StationMD enables individuals with I/DD faster access to high-quality care and substantially reduces unnecessary medical costs. For more information, visit www.stationmd.com.
