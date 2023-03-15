Social Media Influencer Marketing Company Banana Gray Announces its Official Launch

Banana Gray works with brands to boost brand awareness, increase influence, and build customer loyalty across a variety of platforms

MT. LAUREL TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banana Gray – the New Jersey-based social media influencer agency on a mission to build human relationships between brands and consumers – is proud to announce its official launch.

At a time when social media platforms are more advanced than ever, brands have the ability to redefine their relationships with consumers by engaging with them on a personal level through tactics like influencer marketing, NIL marketing, and social media advertising. In fact, 64% of the 4.48 billion active social media users reported purchasing products advertised to them on a social media platform, a staggering figure that is only expected to increase in the coming years.

Founded by Ron Ramsay, a longtime executive with decades of experience working at the intersection of finance and digital marketing, Banana Gray’s unique approach to multi-platform marketing improves brand loyalty and drives sales for brands of all sizes. From identifying and collaborating with influencers and athletes to managing social media and PPC advertising campaigns, Banana Gray helps brands grow their customer base by establishing them as leaders in their field.

“Our mission is to change how brands and consumers view each other. The traditional relationship has been an asymmetrical one, defined as producer-to-consumer,” said Ron Ramsay. “At Banana Gray, we aim to transform these relationships into mutually beneficial ones where brands and consumers look at each as supporters, neighbors, and friends. Consumers want to form emotional connections with brands and believe these brands share their values and care about the same issues they do. Ultimately, our role is to facilitate these connections by creating memorable experiences that build long-term customer relationships and drive growth for our clients.”

To learn more about Banana Gray and how its team can ignite business growth for your brand, visit www.bananagray.com.